Luxury Housing Project Takes Shape As Golf Course Extension Road Emerges As Key Gurugram Hub

Gurugram's luxury housing market is increasingly being shaped by changing expectations around how people live, rather than by location and apartment size alone. Buyers are showing greater interest in spacious layouts, private outdoor areas, wellness facilities, distinctive architecture and amenities influenced by hospitality.

Smartworld The Edition in Sector 66 is among the developments reflecting this shift. Launched in 2023, the residential project attracted attention for its curved tower design, large private decks and extensive amenity spaces. Three years on, construction is progressing, with the towers becoming a prominent part of the skyline along Golf Course Extension Road.

Golf Course Extension Road Develops Into Key Residential Corridor

The project's location has gained importance alongside the development itself. Golf Course Extension Road has expanded considerably in recent years, strengthening its role as a residential and commercial corridor in Gurugram.

The road connects key parts of the city, including Golf Course Road, Sohna Road, NH-48 and the Southern Peripheral Road. Residential developments have been accompanied by retail destinations, offices, educational institutions and healthcare facilities, bringing a wider range of services and businesses to the area.

The growth has also attracted entrepreneurs, corporate professionals, business leaders and global Indians looking for homes in the corridor. Rising property values have further contributed to Golf Course Extension Road's growing profile within Gurugram's premium housing market.

Three Towers Designed Around Curved Architecture

Spread across more than 10 acres, The Edition comprises three twin towers rising beyond 40 floors. The development's architectural design has been shaped with contributions from Studio Symbiosis, Red Landscape, Greymatters and ITH.

Instead of relying on conventional straight-edged high-rise forms, the towers feature curved and tapered structures. Their distinctive profiles are increasingly visible as construction progresses, giving the project a recognisable presence along the Gurugram skyline.

"Luxury today is shaped by how people want to spend their time. Buyers are looking for homes that offer privacy, comfort and a sense of ease, while still remaining connected to the city around them. At The Edition, the focus has always been on creating residences that bring together architecture, hospitality and everyday living in a way that feels natural rather than excessive. The response to the project and the evolution of the surrounding corridor over the last few years have reinforced that belief," said Ashish Jerath, President- Sales & Marketing, Smartworld Developers.

Homes Focused on Space, Views and Private Outdoor Areas

The residences have been planned around large living areas that open onto wide private decks. Floor-to-ceiling glazing is intended to bring more natural light into the homes, while private jacuzzis add another leisure feature to the residences.

Each home includes two master suites, with layouts designed to provide larger living spaces and access to natural light. The private decks also give residents outdoor areas within their individual homes, an element that has become increasingly relevant in the premium residential segment.

The development's shared amenities extend the focus on leisure and wellness. An infinity pool is positioned above the city, offering views of Gurugram's skyline. Additional spaces have been planned for fitness, wellness, recreation and social activities.

Construction Advances Under ₹581-Crore Contract

The Edition is being developed as part of Smartworld Developers' broader residential portfolio across the National Capital Region. The company entered the market in 2021 and has since expanded across locations including Golf Course Extension Road, Southern Peripheral Road and Dwarka Expressway.

Construction at The Edition is progressing under a ₹581-crore contract being executed by Ahluwalia Contracts. The project covers more than 10 acres and has approximately 3 million sq. ft. of saleable area.

The company's wider portfolio currently includes nearly 20 million sq. ft. under construction, while its assets under management are around ₹40,000 crore.

Clubhouse Adds Wellness and Social Spaces

A major component of the development is its clubhouse, which brings together fitness and wellness facilities with lounges, dining areas and recreational spaces. These facilities, combined with the rooftop amenities and landscaped areas, form a substantial part of the project's common spaces.

Three years after its launch, The Edition continues to take shape above Golf Course Extension Road. Its progress is also taking place against the backdrop of a corridor that has developed significantly since the project was introduced, placing the residential development within one of Gurugram's established premium housing areas.

(This copy has been produced by the Infotainment Desk)