How To Choose An Oxygen Concentrator For Home Use In India

For patients who require supplemental oxygen at home, an oxygen concentrator can be a convenient alternative to traditional oxygen cylinders. Unlike cylinders that store a finite quantity of compressed oxygen, concentrators draw in room air and separate oxygen from other gases to provide a continuous supply.

However, choosing an oxygen concentrator is not simply about finding the lowest-priced machine. Oxygen flow, purity, machine performance, monitoring features, warranty and after-sales support are all important considerations, particularly when the device is expected to be used for several hours a day.

1. Understanding Oxygen Concentrators for Home Use

Oxygen concentrators broadly fall into two categories: stationary or home oxygen concentrators and portable oxygen concentrators.

Stationary concentrators are designed primarily for use at home or in clinical settings. They generally operate using AC power, draw in room air, remove nitrogen and other gases, and deliver concentrated oxygen through oxygen tubing.

Portable oxygen concentrators are designed for mobility. They are generally lighter, operate using rechargeable batteries as well as external power, and are designed to be carried while travelling. Their oxygen delivery mechanism and capacity can differ significantly from stationary machines.

The Indian market includes oxygen concentrators from both domestic and international manufacturers. Indian brands such as Oxysure and Oxymed offer models for home oxygen therapy, while international brands such as Philips, Nidek and AirSep are also available in the market.

2. How Much Oxygen Flow Does a Patient Need?

Oxygen requirements vary from patient to patient and should be determined by a healthcare professional based on the underlying condition and prescribed oxygen target.

Home oxygen concentrators commonly come in 5 LPM (litres per minute) and 10 LPM capacities. A 5 LPM machine may be sufficient for many home oxygen users, while patients requiring higher prescribed flows may need a 10 LPM model.

A pulse oximeter can help monitor blood oxygen saturation, but oxygen flow should not be adjusted independently based solely on an SpO₂ reading. A doctor may assess oxygen saturation at rest, during activity or sleep and determine the appropriate oxygen prescription.

The concentrator should therefore be selected according to the prescribed oxygen requirement, rather than simply choosing a higher-capacity machine.

3. Why Oxygen Purity Matters

An oxygen concentrator needs to maintain an adequate oxygen concentration while delivering the required flow.

WHO technical specifications specify an oxygen concentration of more than 82% for oxygen concentrators, with an alarm when concentration falls below that level.

Buyers should look beyond the maximum oxygen-purity figure quoted by a manufacturer and check how the machine performs across its intended flow range. Many established concentrators specify oxygen concentration around the 90–95% range under rated operating conditions, although actual performance can vary with the machine, flow rate, operating environment and maintenance.

For long-term use, consistent oxygen output at the prescribed flow is more important than simply looking for the highest purity figure on a product page.

4. What to Look for in a Home Oxygen Concentrator

Since an oxygen concentrator is a medical device, quality and after-sales support are important considerations.

Oxygen monitoring: Features such as a real-time oxygen purity display can provide users with greater visibility into machine performance. Models such as the Oxysure Home 5L and selected variants of the Philips Oxygenate 5 offer this type of monitoring.

Flow control: Smaller flow increments allow more precise adjustment. While some machines offer 0.5 or 1 LPM increments, models with 0.1 LPM increments allow finer control when a specific flow has been prescribed. Models such as the Oxysure Home 5L and Philips Respironics EverFlo use a floating-ball flowmeter with fine flow adjustment, which can make small adjustments easier.

Flow memory: This can be useful in areas where power interruptions are common, as some machines can return to their previous flow setting after power is restored.

Other practical factors include noise, electricity consumption and ease of movement. A sturdy top handle, for example, can make it easier to move a stationary concentrator between rooms.

5. 5 LPM vs 10 LPM Oxygen Concentrators

The two most common capacities in stationary home oxygen concentrators are 5 LPM and 10 LPM.

A 5 LPM concentrator is generally appropriate when the prescribed oxygen requirement falls within that range, while a 10 LPM machine is intended for higher prescribed flows. A higher-capacity machine is not automatically better; the choice should match the patient’s requirement.

The Indian market includes 5 LPM models such as Philips EverFlo, Nidek Nuvo Lite, AirSep VisionAire 5 and Oxysure Home 5L. In the 10 LPM category, options include AirSep Intensity 10, DeVilbiss 10 LPM models, Oxysure 10 LPM and Oxymed 10 LPM models.

These machines can differ in compressor technology, monitoring features, power consumption, noise, warranty and service support.

6. How Much Does a Home Oxygen Concentrator Cost in India?

Prices vary considerably depending on capacity, brand, technology, features, warranty and after-sales support.

As a broad reference, 5 LPM concentrators from Indian brands may typically fall around ₹35,000–₹40,000, while established international brands can cost approximately ₹45,000–₹55,000 or more, depending on the model.

For 10 LPM concentrators, Indian models may start around ₹50,000–₹60,000, while higher-end international models can approach or exceed ₹1 lakh.

These are indicative ranges rather than fixed prices. Buyers can compare current models, specifications and prices across healthcare platforms such as Oxygen Times before making a purchase.

Price should not be the only consideration. Warranty coverage, spare-parts availability and after-sales service can become particularly important when the machine is used for several hours every day.

7. Warranty and After-Sales Service

Warranty and service support should be considered before purchasing an oxygen concentrator. Many established products offer two- to three-year warranties, although coverage varies between brands and components.

Buyers should check the availability of authorised service centres, replacement parts, repair turnaround time and whether backup equipment is available during prolonged repairs.

Brands such as Oxysure, Philips and Oxymed have established service networks in India, with company-managed service support available across the country. Their service models also include access to genuine replacement parts and spares, with service and spare-part costs generally kept reasonable.

Making the Right Choice

Choosing an oxygen concentrator is ultimately about matching the machine to the patient’s medical requirement and everyday needs.

The key factors include prescribed oxygen flow, oxygen concentration at the required flow, machine quality, monitoring features, purity display, noise, warranty and after-sales support.

Rather than choosing purely on price, buyers should compare specifications and long-term support before selecting a machine that fits the patient’s prescribed oxygen requirement.

(This copy has been produced by the Infotainment Desk)