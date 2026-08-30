Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom FDA approved Merck's new oral cholesterol-lowering drug, Lipfendra.

Lipfendra removes bad cholesterol by enhancing liver function.

New pill avoids injections, aids statin-intolerant, high-risk patients.

Controlling rising bad cholesterol (LDL) in the body is considered crucial for heart health. Statin drugs have long been used for this purpose, but these drugs are not completely effective in many patients. Meanwhile, a historic breakthrough has been achieved in the field of medical science. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the world's first oral PCSK9 inhibitor drug, Lipfendra (generic name: Enlicitide), manufactured by Merck, in July 2026. This drug is taken as a daily pill and is completely different from traditional methods of lowering cholesterol. Let's find out.

How Different Is This Technology From Traditional Statin Drugs?

Traditional cholesterol-lowering medications, called statins, primarily slow the production of cholesterol in the liver. These reduce bad cholesterol by approximately 20 to 50 percent. However, in many patients, they cause problems such as severe muscle pain or elevated liver enzymes. In contrast, new oral PCSK9 inhibitors, instead of blocking cholesterol production in the liver, increase the liver's ability to remove bad cholesterol already present in the bloodstream. This leads to a significant reduction in LDL levels of 50 to 60 percent. ALSO READ | Doc Talk | Lung Cancer Treatment: How Early Detection And New Therapies Are Changing Patient Outcomes

Freedom From The Hassle Of Injections

PCSK9 inhibitor technology already existed, but patients relied solely on needles or injections. Older PCSK9 inhibitors required subcutaneous injections every two to four weeks, often resulting in swelling, redness, or pain at the injection site. Merck's Lipfendra tablet has now freed patients from the fear of frequent hospital visits or needle pricks. It's a simple daily pill with minimal side effects, such as mild dizziness or upset stomach.

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How Does This Medicine Work In The Body?

The human body has tiny receptors, called reticulated sensors, on the surface of the liver. Their primary function is to capture harmful LDL cholesterol circulating in the bloodstream, transport it to the liver, and destroy it. However, a naturally occurring protein called PCSK9 prematurely blocks these helpful sensors. When these sensors are depleted, the level of bad cholesterol in the blood increases. When a patient takes the Lipfendra tablet, it is absorbed through the intestines and directly deactivates the PCSK9 protein.

Faster Cholesterol Clearance And Better Results

Once the PCSK9 protein is blocked, the receptors on the liver's surface are completely protected, and their numbers rapidly increase. These strong receptors rapidly absorb bad cholesterol in the blood like a sponge. All the bad cholesterol is then digested in the liver, significantly reducing the risk of blockages in blood vessels. This entire system significantly strengthens the body's natural cleansing process, causing cholesterol levels to drop rapidly.

For Which Patients Is The Medicine A Boon?

Health experts believe this new oral medication will be a game-changer for two specific categories of patients: first, those who are statin intolerant, meaning they experience unbearable muscle pain from conventional pills. Second, high-risk patients who have had a heart attack or are suffering from congenital high cholesterol due to a genetic condition (HeFH). Even when these patients take the highest doses of statins, their cholesterol levels do not reach safe levels. For them, Lipfendra has emerged as a very safe and effective option.

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