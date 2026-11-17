Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom GTA 6 pre-orders soared to $1.45 billion, 14.94 million units.

PlayStation secured 74% of GTA 6 pre-order sales.

Game's release may shift players from major competing games.

GTA 6 Sales: Rockstar Games' Grand Theft Auto 6 is already rewriting the gaming industry's record books, and the game has not even launched yet. The latest estimates from market intelligence firm Sensor Tower put its pre-order revenue at a staggering $1.45 billion, with total sales reaching 14.94 million units across PlayStation and Xbox. For a game that is still waiting to hit store shelves, those are some rather ridiculous numbers.

The latest figures also reveal an interesting divide between console audiences. PlayStation accounts for 74% of total pre-orders, while Xbox contributes the remaining 26%. In revenue terms, PlayStation has generated approximately $1.08 billion, compared with $368 million from Xbox.

The numbers underline the extraordinary anticipation surrounding Rockstar's next blockbuster and suggest that the game could have a significant impact on the gaming market even before its official release.

It should be noted that while Sensor Tower is a trusted name, Rockstar has yet to confirm the numbers.

ALSO READ: Chennai-Based Company Gives All Employees A Holiday To Celebrate GTA 6 Release

GTA 6 Pre-Orders Generate $1.45 Billion, PlayStation Leads The Charge

According to Sensor Tower's latest Grand Theft Auto VI pre-order estimates, the game has accumulated 14.94 million units in sales, generating $1.45 billion in revenue after returns.

Screenshot/Sensor Tower

PlayStation is comfortably ahead of Xbox in both categories. The platform has contributed 11.13 million units, translating into approximately $1.08 billion in revenue. Xbox, meanwhile, accounts for 3.81 million units and $368 million.

The console split means that nearly three out of every four pre-orders have come from PlayStation users. While Xbox has secured a smaller share, its contribution is still substantial, with millions of players already committing to Rockstar's upcoming release.

The cumulative revenue chart also shows a particularly sharp acceleration towards November, with sales climbing rapidly during the final stretch represented in the latest data. The cumulative units chart follows a similar trajectory, highlighting the scale of demand building around the game.

Sensor Tower noted that its GTA VI pre-order estimation model was updated on October 5 to better reflect estimated country-level splits. The revision had a small impact on global unit sales, revenue and the overall console mix.

Why PlayStation Is Dominating GTA 6 Pre-Orders

The latest console breakdown makes one thing particularly clear: PlayStation is currently the preferred platform for GTA 6 buyers.

With 74% of pre-orders and $1.08 billion in estimated revenue, Sony's console ecosystem has a considerable lead over Microsoft's Xbox. The difference is also visible in unit sales, with PlayStation accounting for 11.13 million purchases against Xbox's 3.81 million.

While the figures do not establish why players are choosing one console over another, they offer an interesting snapshot of the audience waiting for Rockstar's next open-world adventure.

One reason behind the PlayStation rage could be the trailers or even the Netflix-exclusive look released earlier this year. All the trailers are claimed to have been recorded on the base PS5, which may have lead to the assumption that GTA 6 plays best on PlayStation. Of course, PS5 owners will get certain advantages such as better load times, haptic feedback on DualSense controllers, Tempest 3D audio, and even better ray-tracing as well as 'sharper visuals' on the PS5 Pro. As of now, we don't know which features are exclusive to Xbox consoles.

For Sony, the numbers represent a significant win in the battle for gaming audiences. For Xbox, the challenge will be to convert more of the enormous interest surrounding the franchise into purchases on its platform.

GTA 6 Could Steal Players From Fortnite, GTA Online And Other Games

The excitement surrounding GTA 6 could create a headache for several established gaming franchises. Earlier Sensor Tower analysis highlighted the potential for player movement between Rockstar's upcoming release and competing titles, particularly those with overlapping audiences.

Fortnite and GTA Online are among the games that could experience a shift in player engagement when GTA 6 arrives.

Sensor Tower's PlayStation data found that 42% of players who own Grand Theft Auto 5 also play Fortnite, compared with 22% across the wider player base. This suggests a considerable overlap between the two audiences.

Roblox could also face competition, although Sensor Tower believes it may be better equipped to retain its audience. The platform has historically demonstrated resilience following major game launches, including Monster Hunter Wilds and Resident Evil Requiem.

Gaming consultancy Open World has also identified Call of Duty, Battlefield, Apex Legends and EA Sports FC as franchises that could potentially lose players around the GTA 6 launch.

However, temporary shifts in gaming habits do not necessarily translate into permanent audience losses. Established multiplayer communities and regular content updates could help these franchises retain their players.

GTA 6 Is Shaping Up To Be A Gaming Industry Giant

With $1.45 billion in estimated pre-order revenue and almost 15 million units already accounted for, GTA 6 is entering its launch phase with extraordinary commercial momentum.

The latest figures also offer a glimpse into the changing dynamics of console gaming, with PlayStation currently accounting for the lion's share of demand.

The bigger question now is whether Rockstar can translate this anticipation into an equally impressive launch and deliver an experience that lives up to years of expectations.

Until then, competing gaming franchises might want to prepare for a rather uncomfortable reality: when GTA 6 finally arrives, plenty of players could be ready to abandon their usual gaming routines. Los Santos is calling, and apparently, millions are already answering.