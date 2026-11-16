GTA 6 Vs GTA 5: Vice City Alone Is Twice The Size Of Los Santos, & That's Just The Beginning

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom GTA 6's map is reportedly double the size of GTA 5's.

Vice City alone is twice Los Santos in GTA 6.

Leonida state features diverse regions including wetlands, national parks.

Rockstar prioritizes content density, advanced weather for realistic world.

GTA 6 vs GTA 5: Rockstar Games appears to have a rather straightforward message for players preparing to enter the world of Grand Theft Auto 6: think bigger. The upcoming open-world blockbuster is reportedly set to feature a map approximately twice the size of Grand Theft Auto 5, with its central city, Vice City, alone covering twice the area of Los Santos. The comparison comes from Rockstar North co-studio head Rob Nelson, who discussed the scale of the upcoming game during media interactions and previews. The expanded world will also include smaller cities, rural settlements, wetlands, islands and national parks, making Leonida considerably more diverse than the fictional San Andreas players explored in GTA 5.

While Rockstar has not released an official measurement in square kilometres, the developer's comparisons offer the clearest indication yet of just how much bigger its next open-world adventure could be.

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GTA 6 vs GTA 5: How Much Bigger Is The Map?

The headline figure comes from Rob Nelson, co-studio head of Rockstar North. During an interaction with content creator TGG in August 2026, Nelson reportedly revealed that the overall world of GTA 6 is approximately twice the size of GTA 5.

That is a substantial expansion considering the scale of GTA 5's Los Santos and Blaine County, which have kept players busy since the game's original release in 2013.

Nelson also offered a particularly interesting comparison between the two games' major cities.

“Vice City [from GTA 6] alone is twice the size of Los Santos from GTA 5. The built-up areas outside the city are actually 11 times the size [of the previous one],” he revealed, speaking to Davy Jones via Flow Games.

The distinction matters because GTA 6 is not simply expanding one metropolitan area. Its world is expected to feature multiple settlements and different geographical environments, giving players considerably more ground to explore.

Vice City vs Los Santos: GTA 6's Biggest Upgrade

Los Santos was the centrepiece of GTA 5, combining an enormous metropolitan area with surrounding countryside, mountains, deserts and smaller settlements.

Vice City, however, appears to be taking things several steps further.

Rockstar's comparison suggests that the city itself will be twice as large as Los Santos. The surrounding built-up areas are reportedly even more expansive, with Nelson putting their size at 11 times that of the corresponding areas in GTA 5.

This could mean a significantly larger urban environment, with more neighbourhoods, commercial districts, residential areas and surrounding settlements to discover.

There is another important difference. GTA 5's map revolves around Los Santos and Blaine County, while GTA 6's fictional state of Leonida is being built around several distinct regions.

Rockstar's official website identifies six major destinations:

Vice City: The neon-lit metropolitan centre inspired by Miami.

The neon-lit metropolitan centre inspired by Miami. Leonida Keys: An island chain with a coastal setting.

An island chain with a coastal setting. Grassrivers: A sprawling wetland environment.

A sprawling wetland environment. Port Gellhorn: A separate coastal destination.

A separate coastal destination. Ambrosia: An industrial and commercial region.

An industrial and commercial region. Mount Kalaga National Park: A natural landscape offering a different kind of exploration.

The locations are officially featured in Rockstar's Only in Leonida promotional material.

GTA 6 Could Be Three Times Bigger Than Red Dead Redemption 2

The GTA 5 comparison is not the only indication of Rockstar's ambitions.

According to reporting based on Rockstar's interactions with The New York Times and TGG, the entire GTA 6 world is approximately three times the playable area of Red Dead Redemption 2.

That is particularly interesting because Red Dead Redemption 2 already offered one of Rockstar's most expansive open worlds, featuring multiple states, towns, wilderness areas and diverse ecosystems.

The comparison suggests that Leonida could represent a substantial jump in scale even when measured against Rockstar's more recent open-world achievements.

GTA 6 Map Size In Square Kilometres: What Do The Numbers Say?

While the two-times comparison sounds impressive, Rockstar has not published an official map measurement in square kilometres or square miles.

Community mapping projects have attempted to calculate the playable areas of both games, but their findings vary depending on whether they include surrounding water, inaccessible terrain and other parts of the map.

One detailed comparison by GTATracker.GG places GTA 5's total map area at approximately 75.84 square kilometres, including 48.15 square kilometres of land and 27.69 square kilometres of water. These are community measurements, not figures released by Rockstar.

Applying Rockstar's reported two-times comparison to that baseline produces the following illustrative calculation:

Game Illustrative Map Area GTA 5 75.84 square kilometres GTA 6 (derived estimate) 151.68 square kilometres

Note: The GTA 6 figure is a mathematical estimate based on the reported two-times comparison, not an official Rockstar measurement.

There is an important caveat: if the comparison is based on land area alone, doubling GTA 5's 48.15 square kilometres would give approximately 96.3 square kilometres instead.

This is why the 151.68-square-kilometre figure should not be presented as GTA 6's confirmed map size. Rockstar has not specified whether its comparison uses land alone or the entire mapped area.

Bigger Map, More Detail: Rockstar Is Also Focusing On Density

A larger map does not automatically translate into a better open-world experience. Rockstar appears to be aware of that distinction, with its development team also emphasising the amount of detail being packed into Leonida.

In a Game Informer preview published in September 2026, Rockstar's head of development Aaron Garbut described Leonida as the biggest map the studio had created, adding that its design would prioritise detail alongside scale.

“This new world is different. We obsessed about every part – the rooftops, the alleys, the internals and everything in between to the point we hit a critical mass with the numbers of our interiors, and you start to feel the buildings are more real inside and out. This world is a cohesive whole with the density of content and a hand-crafted quality to every bit.”

Rockstar is also working on a more advanced weather system. Vice president of art for lighting and rendering Owen Shepherd told Game Informer:

“We have re-engineered our weather system to make everything much more localized and persistent, and really wanted the world to feel dynamically solid and achieve a sense of scale we haven’t felt before,”

These details suggest that Rockstar's ambition extends beyond simply giving players more territory to cover. The studio is also looking to make the world feel more alive through environmental detail, weather and exploration.

GTA 6 vs GTA 5: The Bigger Picture

The comparison between the two games points towards a significant generational leap in Rockstar's open-world design.

Feature GTA 5 GTA 6 Main setting San Andreas Leonida Major city Los Santos Vice City Overall map Baseline Approximately 2x, per developer comparison City comparison Los Santos Vice City reportedly 2x Los Santos Geography City, countryside, desert and mountains Cities, islands, wetlands, coastal areas and national park Map area 75.84 km², community-measured Not officially disclosed

Ultimately, GTA 6 appears to be considerably more ambitious than its predecessor, both in terms of geographical scale and environmental detail. The reported two-times expansion, combined with the larger Vice City and additional regions, suggests that players will have plenty of new territory to explore.

The real test, however, will be whether Rockstar can fill that enormous world with enough meaningful activities, missions and discoveries to make every journey worthwhile. After more than a decade of waiting since GTA 5, players will soon find out whether bigger really is better.