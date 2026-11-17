Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Chennai firm declares November 19 holiday for GTA 6 launch.

Employees can enjoy anticipated game, avoiding work-related conflicts.

Logitech, US Army also offer time off for game.

Workplace actions highlight immense global anticipation for new game.

GTA 6: The countdown to Grand Theft Auto VI has officially become a workplace affair, and one Indian company is making sure its employees do not have to choose between deadlines and digital crime. Inde by ChairsCarte, an Chennai-based interior design firm, has announced a company-wide holiday on November 19, allowing employees, interns and freelancers to enjoy the much-awaited launch of Rockstar Games' next blockbuster without worrying about work.

The announcement comes as excitement around GTA 6 continues to build globally, with companies increasingly embracing the gaming frenzy rather than expecting employees to sneak in a few missions between meetings. The game, set in the fictional state of Leonida, is among the most anticipated video game releases in recent years.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Inde (@indebychairscarte)

Kishore Shanmugam, founder and CEO of the company, announced the decision through an Instagram post, making it clear that November 19 would not be business as usual. Apparently, some things are more important than a Thursday morning meeting.

"Just a day off for a game we've waited years for. We grew up with Vice City, GTA V, late-night missions, cheat codes, and Rockstar worlds that made reality disappear for a few hours," the company wrote in its Instagram post.

The announcement also acknowledged the long wait for the next instalment in the franchise, with the company officially giving its workforce permission to trade spreadsheets and work calls for a trip to Vice City.

"It's been 13 years, so when GTA VI finally arrives, we're not treating it like just another Thursday! November 19, 2026. ChairsCarte & INDE are officially taking the day off!"

GTA 6 Release: Indian Company's Holiday Announcement Wins Social Media

The company's decision has received an enthusiastic response online, with social media users praising the management for recognising employees' interests and giving them time to enjoy the release.

Some users even appeared ready to update their CVs and explore career opportunities at the firm.

While the announcement may sound unusual in a corporate environment, it reflects the extraordinary anticipation surrounding GTA 6. After more than a decade since the previous mainline release, the next chapter of Rockstar's open-world franchise has become an event that some fans are already planning their calendars around.

Logitech, US Army And Others Join The GTA 6 Holiday Trend

Inde by ChairsCarte is not the first organisation to recognise that the arrival of GTA 6 could be a perfectly legitimate reason to step away from work.

Last week, computer peripherals manufacturer Logitech announced a special initiative called "Logi Game Day", offering its approximately 7,000 global employees one paid day off to play any video game of their choice. The benefit is available to everyone, from full-time employees to interns, and can be used anytime between now and the corresponding period next year.

Logitech CEO Hanneke Faber even found a suitably GTA-inspired way to communicate the announcement.

"For those Logi employees planning an upcoming getaway to Vice City, you no longer need to catch the 'GTA Flu', just take your GTO," said Faber.

The gaming excitement has also found its way into the US military. In August, the 3rd Infantry Division, based at Fort Stewart in Georgia, announced a special four-day pass for active-duty soldiers who signed a reenlistment contract between August 1 and November 14. The offer allows eligible personnel to take time off to play GTA 6 when it arrives on November 19.

Meanwhile, California-based Burger Motorsports announced a temporary suspension of its operations on the game's release date back in June. The company cited an unusually high number of employee leave requests connected to the launch as the reason for the one-day shutdown.

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GTA 6 Launch Turns November 19 Into An Unofficial Gaming Holiday

The growing list of workplace announcements highlights just how far the anticipation for GTA 6 extends beyond gaming communities. For businesses, the unusual move also offers an opportunity to connect with employees over a shared cultural moment.

With Rockstar's previous major instalment, GTA V, having arrived in 2013, fans have spent years waiting to return to the franchise's sprawling open world. The upcoming game promises another journey into the criminal underworld, this time through Leonida, a fictional setting inspired by Florida.

For employees at Inde by ChairsCarte, however, the immediate mission is considerably simpler: get the game, fire up the console and enjoy the day.

And if your workplace is still scheduling a mandatory Thursday meeting on November 19, perhaps it is time to start looking at interior design companies.