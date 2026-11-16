GTA 6 Could Take 200 Hours To Platinum: Nearly 100 Missions, A Massive Completionist Grind

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom GTA 6's main campaign reportedly lasts approximately 50 hours.

Achieving Platinum trophy completion may exceed 200 hours.

Scanning 170 wildlife species and RNG achievements add complexity.

These unofficial estimates mirror Red Dead Redemption 2's length.

GTA 6: If you thought completing the main story of Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) would be enough to see everything Rockstar's next blockbuster has to offer, think again. A new report suggests that players could spend more than 200 hours earning the game's Platinum trophy, with an estimated 50 hours needed just to finish the main campaign. According to Insider Gaming, GTA 6 could feature nearly 100 missions spread across five chapters, alongside a massive collection of optional activities and challenges.

Among the more unusual requirements reportedly awaiting completionists is scanning 170 different wildlife species across the game's sprawling fictional state of Leonida. Add potentially randomised achievements to the mix, and getting that coveted Platinum trophy could turn into an adventure of its own.

GTA 6 Completion Time: 50 Hours For The Story, 200 Hours For Platinum

According to Insider Gaming, information gathered from people who have played GTA 6 points towards a main campaign lasting approximately 50 hours. The story is reportedly divided into five chapters, featuring close to 100 missions centred around protagonists Jason and Lucia.

However, the 50-hour estimate is only one part of the picture. Players who venture beyond the main storyline, explore Leonida and complete additional objectives could spend considerably longer in the game.

For perspective, Rockstar North co-head Rob Nelson previously discussed an approximately 80-hour playthrough in February 2026. That estimate reportedly included the main campaign alongside optional activities with narrative consequences.

Here is how the reported completion estimates compare:

Main Story: Approximately 50 hours.

Approximately 50 hours. Extended Playthrough: Approximately 80 hours, including selected optional objectives.

Approximately 80 hours, including selected optional objectives. Platinum Trophy: More than 200 hours, depending on additional challenges and completion requirements.

These figures are based on pre-release reporting and should not be treated as official completion benchmarks from Rockstar Games.

Nearly 100 Missions Across Five Chapters: Jason And Lucia's Journey

The reported five-chapter structure suggests that GTA 6 will have a substantial campaign, with nearly 100 missions potentially taking players through different stages of Jason and Lucia's criminal exploits.

For players who prefer to focus on the narrative, prioritising story missions should make reaching the ending considerably quicker. However, Rockstar's open-world games have traditionally rewarded players willing to stray from the beaten path.

Leonida is expected to offer plenty of distractions between major missions, and optional objectives could provide additional narrative context. Players may therefore want to strike a balance between progressing through the campaign and exploring the world.

The reported chapter structure and mission count have not been officially confirmed by Rockstar, so the final campaign could differ from these estimates.

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GTA 6 Platinum Trophy Could Be A 200-Hour Marathon

Now comes the part that should make trophy hunters reconsider their holiday plans. According to Tom Henderson of Insider Gaming, completing GTA 6 to Platinum standard could take approximately 200 hours or potentially more.

The additional time is reportedly linked to optional challenges, collectibles, exploration requirements and achievements that may depend on random events.

Henderson has also suggested that some achievements could involve RNG, short for Random Number Generation. Essentially, certain outcomes may depend on chance rather than simply completing a fixed sequence of tasks.

This could make the final stretch particularly unpredictable. Players might need to repeat specific activities or wait for certain encounters before unlocking particular achievements.

The exact requirements remain unclear, and a complete list of these potentially randomised trophies has not been revealed. Nevertheless, completionists may want to avoid leaving every optional challenge until the end of their playthrough.

170 Wildlife Species Could Turn Leonida Into A Giant Safari

Perhaps the most interesting detail in the report is the suggestion that GTA 6 players will need to scan 170 wildlife species to complete the game's trophy requirements.

The system could draw inspiration from Red Dead Redemption 2, where discovering, studying and tracking animals formed an important part of the open-world experience.

For GTA 6, this could mean spending considerable time away from Vice City's streets and exploring the different environments across Leonida. Wildlife encounters could potentially vary depending on the location, making exploration an important part of the completionist experience.

If the reported requirement makes it into the final game, players will have plenty of animal spotting to do.

A few things could make the challenge easier:

Explore Beyond Vice City: Visit different environments, including forests, wetlands, beaches and other parts of Leonida.

Visit different environments, including forests, wetlands, beaches and other parts of Leonida. Track Your Progress: Keep a record of scanned species to avoid repeatedly searching for animals already discovered.

Keep a record of scanned species to avoid repeatedly searching for animals already discovered. Look Out For Rare Species: Less common wildlife encounters could require additional exploration.

Less common wildlife encounters could require additional exploration. Combine Exploration With Missions: Scan animals while travelling between objectives rather than treating the challenge as a separate activity.

Rockstar has not officially detailed the wildlife scanning mechanics or confirmed the 170-species trophy requirement.

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RNG-Based Achievements Could Make The Platinum Grind Even Harder

The possibility of randomised achievements adds another layer of uncertainty to GTA 6's reported completion requirements.

Unlike conventional trophies, which can usually be unlocked by following a specific set of instructions, RNG-dependent objectives may require multiple attempts. Players could find themselves repeating activities or revisiting locations in the hope of triggering a particular event.

This is potentially frustrating news for anyone hoping to secure the Platinum trophy as efficiently as possible.

A sensible approach would be to keep track of unlocked achievements, complete optional activities as they become available and avoid postponing unpredictable challenges until the final stages.

However, until Rockstar reveals the complete trophy list, the extent of these randomised requirements remains speculation based on the report.

GTA 6 vs Red Dead Redemption 2: Rockstar's Next 200-Hour Adventure?

The reported completion time puts GTA 6 in the same broad territory as another Rockstar heavyweight, Red Dead Redemption 2.

The latter is known for its enormous world, extensive wildlife catalogue and demanding optional objectives. Its reported 100% completion estimate of around 196 hours provides an interesting comparison with the potential 200-plus-hour Platinum journey in GTA 6.

Feature GTA 6 Red Dead Redemption 2 Main Story Around 50 hours (reported) Around 50 hours Extended Completion 200+ hours for reported Platinum Around 196 hours for reported 100% completion Wildlife 170 species reportedly require scanning Extensive animal study and collection challenges Setting Leonida, including Vice City Multiple regions across the American frontier Completion Challenges Potential RNG-based achievements Extensive exploration and collectibles

There is one important distinction here: GTA 6's reported 200-hour figure refers to Platinum trophy completion, while the Red Dead Redemption 2 estimate refers to 100% completion. These are not exactly the same benchmarks, but they offer a useful indication of the time commitment involved.

How To Approach GTA 6 Without Losing 200 Hours To Trophy Hunting

For players determined to collect every trophy, a little planning could go a long way. Rather than treating the Platinum trophy as one enormous checklist, breaking the experience into stages could make the process more manageable.

Start by completing the main campaign and experiencing Jason and Lucia's story. Explore naturally along the way, but avoid getting distracted by every optional activity if reaching the ending is your priority.

Once the main story is complete, dedicate time to exploring Leonida, discovering collectibles and tackling the reported wildlife scanning challenge. Keeping track of progress should help reduce unnecessary backtracking.

Finally, focus on the remaining achievements, particularly those that may involve random events or encounters. These could require considerably more patience than straightforward mission-based objectives.

Of course, players who simply want to enjoy the story need not worry about chasing every trophy. The reported 50-hour campaign alone suggests a substantial adventure.

GTA 6 Completion Time: What We Know So Far

GTA 6 could offer considerably more than a lengthy main campaign. Current reporting points towards approximately 50 hours of story content, nearly 100 missions across five chapters and a Platinum trophy that could demand more than 200 hours of gameplay.

The reported requirement to scan 170 wildlife species, combined with potentially RNG-based achievements, suggests that Rockstar could be preparing another enormous playground for completionists.

However, it is important to remember that these figures come from Insider Gaming's reporting and information shared by Tom Henderson, not an official Rockstar Games guide. The final mission count, trophy requirements and actual completion times remain subject to change.

For casual players, Jason and Lucia's main adventure could be more than enough. For completionists, however, Leonida might just become a second home.