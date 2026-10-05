Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Avinash Mishra won Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, becoming emotional.

Rithvik Dhanjani, Orry finished first and second runners-up.

Marked Avinash's first career trophy in ten years.

New format included intense machine-based stunts and tasks.

Avinash Mishra has emerged as the winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 after months of high-risk stunts and demanding challenges. The actor became emotional as host Rohit Shetty handed him the coveted trophy, marking a major milestone in his decade-long journey in the entertainment industry.

Avinash Mishra Wins 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 15'

The stunt-based reality show returned this season after being off air last year, making its comeback following a two-year gap. Hosted by action star Rohit Shetty, the latest edition ended with Avinash taking the winner's trophy, while Rithvik Dhanjani and Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as Orry, finished as the first and second runners-up, respectively.

The announcement of Avinash as the winner turned into an emotional moment. Overcome with emotion, the actor broke down in tears as he accepted the trophy from Rohit Shetty.

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Avinash Mishra Gets Emotional Over Trophy

Speaking to Rohit Shetty after his victory, Avinash reflected on the previous 10 years of his career. He said he had been nominated for several characters and attended numerous award functions, but had never actually taken home an award until now.

The actor later shared pictures and moments from his victory on Instagram, describing the achievement as the result of "never giving up."

"10 years of the journey. 10 years of showing up. And today, I finally hold my first trophy. Maybe the real victory was never giving up on myself," wrote Avinash.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15: Champions Vs Challengers Format

Filmed against the scenic backdrop of Cape Town, the 15th season introduced the ‘Champions vs. Challengers’ format. The concept brought experienced franchise veterans together with a new generation of contestants, creating a fresh competitive dynamic.

The season also featured a string of challenging machine-based stunts, the much-discussed ‘Pain Auction’ task and ‘Darr Ka Naya Daur’. The new challenges kept contestants under pressure and audiences engaged throughout the competition.

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Avinash Mishra's Journey On The Show

Avinash entered the competition as a newcomer but steadily established himself as one of the season's strongest performers. His ability to tackle difficult stunts saw him progress through the competition and ultimately claim the title.

The season featured returning contestants including Rubina Dilaik, Rithvik Dhanjani, Karan Wahi and Jasmin Bhasin. Among the new faces were Avinash Mishra, Orry and Ruhaanika Dhawan.

(With inputs from ANI)