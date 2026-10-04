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English NewsEntertainmentCelebrities'Bigg Boss 6' Fame Imam Siddique Calls Salman Khan’s Remark ‘Defamatory’, Seeks Clarification

'Bigg Boss 6' Fame Imam Siddique Calls Salman Khan’s Remark ‘Defamatory’, Seeks Clarification

Bigg Boss 6 contestant Imam Siddique has written an open letter to Salman Khan, calling his Bigg Boss 20 remark ‘defamatory’ and seeking clarification.

Written By : IANS |  Updated at : 04 Oct 2026 03:28 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Salman Khan referenced Imam Siddique on recent 'Bigg Boss' episode.
  • Imam Siddique found reference defamatory and factually incorrect.
  • Imam stated his journey focused on entertainment, never harassment.
  • He requested public clarification and correction on the show.

'Bigg Boss 6' contestant Imam Siddique penned an open letter to host and Bollywood actor Salman Khan on social media after his name came up during the recent 'Weekend Ka Vaar' episode of 'Bigg Boss 20'.

During the latest episode of the popular reality show, Salman mentioned Imam as he questioned contestant Qazi Touqeer for his behaviour this week.

On Sunday, Imam said that he found Salman's reference "extremely defamatory and factually incorrect."

Imam argued that he had never harassed any contestant during his time in the 'Bigg Boss' house, claiming that his journey revolved around entertainment, tasks, and performance.

His letter read, "Respected Salman Khan Sir, Adab. I am Imam A Siddique. On your recent Bigg Boss #BB20, on @COLORSTV @Jio @JioStar @JioHotstar @JioHotstarReality Weekend Ka Vaar episode, dated Saturday 3rd of October 2026, you mentioned my name on national television in a manner which I found extremely defamatory and factually incorrect. (sic)," he went on to add.

"You stated that "Imam Siddique ne bhi yeh kiya tha..." - this attribution is false. I have never harassed any contestant with the intent to trouble them. My journey in Bigg Boss Season 6 was based on entertainment, tasks and performance. I completed my journey with dignity," he went on to add.

Imam added that he was being presented in a negative light, that too in front of a National audience, when he was not even present to share his side of the story.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Imam Afrouze Emir Siddique (@imam_a_siddique)

He said that this is something that could harm his hard-earned reputation.

"With utmost respect for you and the Bigg Boss platform, I humbly request a clarification and correction on the show, and that my name not be used in a defamatory context in future", he wrote on the photo-sharing app.

"I have always respected you as an elder brother of the industry and I continue to do so. I hope you will address this with the same fairness you show inside the house", the note concluded.

(This report has been published as part of an auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Imam Siddique write an open letter to Salman Khan?

Imam Siddique wrote an open letter after Salman Khan mentioned his name on 'Bigg Boss 20'. He found the reference defamatory and factually incorrect, made while questioning contestant Qazi Touqeer.

How did Imam Siddique describe his journey on 'Bigg Boss 6'?

Imam Siddique stated his journey on 'Bigg Boss Season 6' revolved around entertainment, tasks, and performance. He maintained that he never harassed any contestant with the intent to trouble them.

What does Imam Siddique request from Salman Khan and the show?

He humbly requests a clarification and correction on the show. He also asks that his name not be used in a defamatory context in the future, to protect his reputation.

Published at : 04 Oct 2026 03:24 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bigg Boss 6 Salman Khan Bigg Boss 20 Imam Siddique
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