Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Salman Khan condemned paparazzi for filming actresses from behind.

Following this, several actresses confronted photographers over

Janhvi, Farah, Neetu, Rakhi, Nyra objected to these uncomfortable angles.

Janhvi Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Farah Khan, Rakhi Sawant and Nyra Banerjee have all recently been seen objecting to paparazzi filming them from behind. Their reactions come shortly after Salman Khan addressed the practice during a Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 20, questioning the way some actresses are photographed.

Since Salman’s remarks, several celebrities have openly confronted photographers over what they consider inappropriate camera angles. Videos featuring the stars asking paps to avoid filming them from behind have now attracted attention online.

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Janhvi Kapoor And Farah Khan Call Out Paparazzi

Janhvi Kapoor was recently spotted arriving at a destination for work in a mini dress. As she approached the entrance and was about to climb the stairs, she noticed the cameras and told the photographers, "Bas abhi record mat kariye."

This isn’t the first time Janhvi has objected to paparazzi capturing her from angles she finds uncomfortable. She has previously spoken up when photographers have filmed her from the back.

Earlier Farah Khan, now Janhvi Kapoor, both have reminded the media of Bhai's orders against inappropriate angles! #SalmanKhan Rules 🔥🙌 #BiggBoss20 https://t.co/dN5YUNfbPq — Nav Kandola (@SalmaniacNav) October 3, 2026

Farah Khan was also seen confronting photographers during a recent outing. As she walked towards her destination, the paparazzi continued filming her from behind. Farah turned around and reminded them of Salman Khan’s comments, saying, "Salman bhai ne bola na peeche se nahi lene ka."

She then gestured towards the photographers and instructed them, "Turn karo".

Nyra Banerjee, Neetu Kapoor And Rakhi Sawant School Paps

Nyra Banerjee has also been vocal about the issue. When a paparazzo reportedly asked her to pose, she responded, "Bhai aake maarenge tum logo ko, aisa mat karo."

She followed it up by saying, "Darne ka yaar, bhai hain woh."

Farah, Janhvi & now Nyra.. Bhai’s rules are being followed by everyone. #SalmanKhan Rules 👑🔥 #BiggBoss20 https://t.co/zIIFF53j30 — Nav Kandola (@SalmaniacNav) October 3, 2026

Neetu Kapoor, meanwhile, appeared to take a sarcastic dig at photographers when they asked her for pictures during an outing. In a video, she was seen walking towards her car as photographers tried to capture her.

After noticing that she was being filmed from behind, Neetu asked, "Aapko yeh bada accha lagta hai na, ‘back’?"

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Rakhi Sawant also raised the same concern at the airport after noticing someone attempting to capture her from behind. Referring to Salman, she said, "Bhai ne mana kiya hai na Salman bhai ne peeche se nahi lene ka."

She added, "Sirf aage se lene ka, peeche ne nahi lene ka."

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What Exactly Did Salman Khan Say About ‘Back Shots’?

Salman Khan had raised the issue during a Bigg Boss 20 Weekend Ka Vaar episode, expressing concern over paparazzi photography that focuses on actresses’ bodies or captures them from behind.

Speaking about the practice, Salman said, "Paparazzi hip shots lete hain, taangon ke shots lete hain, aur agar peeche se shot mil jaaye toh woh bhi lete hain. None of these heroines, none of the girls like it. Meri apni niece chal rahi hoti hai, toh peeche se uska shot le rahe hain aur caption daalte hain ‘Pehchaano ye kaun hai?’ I am saying all this to girls agar aisa ho toh ghoom ke ek chamat maaro aur bolo, ‘Apni maa-behen ka shot le lo.’ Disgusting people! What is this mentality?” Salman said.