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English NewsEntertainmentHollywoodThe Chainsmokers Announce Split Ahead Of India Tour In December, Tease New Music

The Chainsmokers Announce Split Ahead Of India Tour In December, Tease New Music

The Chainsmokers rose to fame with their 2014 hit “#Selfie” and have since won a Grammy, two American Music Awards and 16 other major music awards.

Written By : IANS |  Updated at : 14 Oct 2026 11:16 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • The Chainsmokers became independent artists after eleven years.
  • Duo expressed gratitude, eager for new music experimentation.
  • Their career includes major hits, multiple awards, and albums.

Music duo The Chainsmokers, comprising Alex Pall and Drew Taggart, have announced that they are stepping into a new chapter as independent artists after 11 years.

Taking to Instagram, the duo shared three photos and thanked their team for more than a decade of hard work and success.

“After 11 amazing years, we are now independent artists. We are eternally grateful to our incredible team at Columbia/Distruptor for a decade plus of hard work that has resulted in unimaginable success,” The Chainsmokers wrote.

They said they are excited to experiment with their upcoming music releases and have fun with their next phase. “We have no idea what to expect for our next chapter but we are extremely excited to have fun and experiment with all our new music releases. Thank you for sticking with us fam… we know we owe you some records!”

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by The Chainsmokers (@thechainsmokers)

The Chainsmokers started out by releasing remixes of songs by indie artists. They achieved a breakthrough with their 2014 song "#Selfie", which became a top-twenty single in several countries.

They have won a Grammy Award, two American Music Awards, seven Billboard Music Awards and nine iHeartRadio Music Awards.

Their debut EP, Bouquet, was released in October 2015 and featured the single "Roses", which reached the top 10 on the US Billboard Hot 100. "Don't Let Me Down" became their first top-five single on the Billboard chart and won the Grammy Award for Best Dance Recording at the 59th awards ceremony.

Their single "Closer", featuring American singer-songwriter Halsey, became their first number-one single on the Billboard chart.

The duo's second EP, Collage, was released in November 2016. Their debut studio album, Memories...Do Not Open, was released in April 2017 was with two hit singles “Paris" and "Something Just Like This".

Their second album, Sick Boy and third was World War Joy. So Far So Good, their fourth studio album, was released in 2022. Their fifth studio album, Summertime Friends followed in October 2023. In 2024, the duo released their third EP, No Hard Feelings.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Frequently Asked Questions

What new chapter are The Chainsmokers embarking on?

After 11 years, The Chainsmokers are now independent artists. They announced this new phase on Instagram, expressing gratitude to their former team.

Why did The Chainsmokers become independent artists?

They are excited to experiment with upcoming music releases and have fun in their next phase. The duo also thanked their team at Columbia/Disruptor for their success.

What was The Chainsmokers' breakthrough song?

The Chainsmokers achieved their breakthrough with the 2014 song Selfie.

What awards have The Chainsmokers received?

They have won a Grammy Award, two American Music Awards, seven Billboard Music Awards, and nine iHeartRadio Music Awards. Their song

Published at : 14 Oct 2026 11:11 AM (IST)
Tags :
Drew Taggart ENtertainment News The Chainsmokers Alex Pall
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