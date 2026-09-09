'Hanuman Ansh' is a devotional drama based on the life of spiritual guru Neem Karoli Baba. It has become a surprise box-office hit, earning crores despite a quiet start.
‘I Wish To Watch Hanuman Ansh’: BJP’s Nitin Nabin Seeks Neem Karoli Baba’s Blessings For Himself, Party Workers
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami presented BJP president Nitin Nabin with a portrait of Neem Karoli Baba, who has been making headlines following the release of Hanuman Ansh.
- Hanuman Ansh, a hit film, draws BJP President's interest.
- Nitin Nabin seeks blessings by watching Baba's film.
- Nabin visited Haldwani for 2027 Assembly election preparations.
- CM Dhami presented Nabin with Neem Karoli Baba portrait.
Hanuman Ansh, a devotional drama on the life of spiritual guru Neem Karoli Baba, has turned into a surprise box-office hit, earning crores despite a quiet theatrical start. The film’s success has spilt into political circles too. BJP National President Nitin Nabin said on Wednesday that he wants to watch the film, so that he and party workers may continue receiving Neem Karoli Baba’s blessings.
‘I Wish To Watch Hanuman Ansh’
While speaking in Haldwani, Nitin Nabin expressed his wish to watch Hanuman Ansh and seek the spiritual leader’s blessings. “I first pay my obeisance to this land of the divine,” he said.
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He added, “In recent days, a film has been made on Neem Karoli Baba. I too wish to watch this film ‘Hanuman Ansh’, so that Neem Karoli Baba’s blessings continue to be bestowed upon me and all my workers as well.”
मैं सबसे पहले इस देवभूमि को नमन करता हूं। पिछले दिनों नीम करोली बाबा पर एक फिल्म बनी है। मेरी भी इच्छा है कि इस फिल्म 'हनुमान अंश' को देखूंगा, ताकि नीम करोली बाबा का आशीर्वाद मुझे और मेरे सभी कार्यकर्ताओं को भी मिलता रहे।— BJP (@BJP4India) September 9, 2026
- श्री @NitinNabin pic.twitter.com/U6Hy0rp1nI
CM Dhami Presents Nitin Nabin With Neem Karoli Baba Portrait
Nitin Nabin visited Haldwani as part of preparations for the 2027 Assembly elections. During his visit, he oversaw election-related preparations and held discussions with the party’s state executive committee. He is also scheduled to interact with ex-servicemen and young people during his visit.
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Upon his arrival, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami welcomed Nabin and honoured him by presenting a portrait of Neem Karoli Baba along with a bouquet of flowers.
भाजपा के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष श्री @NitinNabin जी के आज उत्तराखंड पहुंचने पर मुख्यमंत्री श्री पुष्कर सिंह धामी जी ने बाबा श्री नीब करौरी जी महाराज का चित्र एवं पुष्पगुच्छ भेंट कर उनका स्वागत एवं अभिनंदन किया।— BJP (@BJP4India) September 9, 2026
इस अवसर पर पार्टी के अन्य वरिष्ठ नेता एवं कार्यकर्ता भी उपस्थित रहे। pic.twitter.com/MCQSXr6RIk
Nabin was also presented with a portrait depicting Kainchi Dham, the revered ashram and spiritual centre associated with Neem Karoli Baba, during the BJP’s expanded State Executive Committee meeting in Haldwani, Uttarakhand.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the film 'Hanuman Ansh' about?
Who expressed interest in watching 'Hanuman Ansh'?
BJP National President Nitin Nabin expressed his wish to watch 'Hanuman Ansh'. He believes it will help him and his party workers receive Neem Karoli Baba's blessings.
What was the purpose of Nitin Nabin's visit to Haldwani?
Nitin Nabin visited Haldwani to oversee preparations for the 2027 Assembly elections. He also held discussions with the party's state executive committee.
How was Nitin Nabin welcomed in Uttarakhand?
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami welcomed Nitin Nabin. He honored Nabin by presenting him with a portrait of Neem Karoli Baba and a bouquet of flowers.