Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Hanuman Ansh, a hit film, draws BJP President's interest.

Nitin Nabin seeks blessings by watching Baba's film.

Nabin visited Haldwani for 2027 Assembly election preparations.

CM Dhami presented Nabin with Neem Karoli Baba portrait.

Hanuman Ansh, a devotional drama on the life of spiritual guru Neem Karoli Baba, has turned into a surprise box-office hit, earning crores despite a quiet theatrical start. The film’s success has spilt into political circles too. BJP National President Nitin Nabin said on Wednesday that he wants to watch the film, so that he and party workers may continue receiving Neem Karoli Baba’s blessings.

‘I Wish To Watch Hanuman Ansh’

While speaking in Haldwani, Nitin Nabin expressed his wish to watch Hanuman Ansh and seek the spiritual leader’s blessings. “I first pay my obeisance to this land of the divine,” he said.

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He added, “In recent days, a film has been made on Neem Karoli Baba. I too wish to watch this film ‘Hanuman Ansh’, so that Neem Karoli Baba’s blessings continue to be bestowed upon me and all my workers as well.”

CM Dhami Presents Nitin Nabin With Neem Karoli Baba Portrait

Nitin Nabin visited Haldwani as part of preparations for the 2027 Assembly elections. During his visit, he oversaw election-related preparations and held discussions with the party’s state executive committee. He is also scheduled to interact with ex-servicemen and young people during his visit.

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Upon his arrival, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami welcomed Nabin and honoured him by presenting a portrait of Neem Karoli Baba along with a bouquet of flowers.

Nabin was also presented with a portrait depicting Kainchi Dham, the revered ashram and spiritual centre associated with Neem Karoli Baba, during the BJP’s expanded State Executive Committee meeting in Haldwani, Uttarakhand.

