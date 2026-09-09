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English NewsEntertainmentMovies‘Ranabaali’ Teaser: Vijay-Rashmika’s Film On Great Famine Under British Raj Will Break Your Heart | WATCH

‘Ranabaali’ Teaser: Vijay-Rashmika’s Film On Great Famine Under British Raj Will Break Your Heart | WATCH

Ranabaali, directed by Rahul Sankrityan, is set against the backdrop of the Great Famine of 1876-77. The film stars Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, who play a married couple in the film.

Written By : Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 09 Sep 2026 08:02 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Ranabaali teaser released, showcasing 1876-77 famine, British rule.
  • Vijay Deverakonda leads rebellion against British oppression, Rashmika costars.
  • Teaser depicts British cruelty, starvation, triggering violent resistance.
  • Film directed by Rahul Sankrityan, releasing worldwide October 16.

Ranabaali Teaser: The much-anticipated teaser of Ranabaali, which is Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s first film together since their marriage in February this year, has finally dropped. The film is set against the backdrop of the Great Famine of 1876-77, which claimed the lives of millions across India and the devastating impact of British colonial rule. Directed by Rahul Sankrityan, the film is set in the Rayalaseema region and features Hollywood actor Arnold Vosloo in a pivotal role.

‘Ranabaali’ Teaser OUT

The teaser introduces Vijay Deverakonda as Singnamala Bobbili Ranabali, a local Telugu man from Rayalaseema who becomes a symbol of resistance against British rule. Rashmika Mandanna plays Jayamma, his wife, who stands by him through his fight against colonial oppression. Arnold Vosloo portrays Sir Theodore Hector, a British colonial officer.

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The 2-minute-32-second teaser opens with a grim picture of life under British rule. Villagers are seen struggling with hunger and deprivation, with many pushed to the brink of death. The Brits are portrayed as showing little concern for their suffering and even celebrating their deaths.

The teaser also shows Indians being denied basic necessities such as food and water. Even when supplies are available, they are seized, leaving people helpless. The cruelty is not limited to humans, with animals also shown being subjected to brutal treatment.

As the oppression reaches a breaking point, Vijay Deverakonda makes a powerful entry, marking the beginning of a bloody rebellion against the British. He takes on the British forces, killing several soldiers as he seeks revenge for the atrocities inflicted on his people. 

About ‘Ranabaali’

Ranabaali will release worldwide on October 16, after its earlier release date of September 11 was postponed. The music for Ranabaali has been composed by the popular duo Ajay-Atul, while Mythri Movie Makers is backing the project. 

ALSO READ| Shiva Rajkumar Says Sorry After ‘Hindi Is A National Language’ Remark Draws Backlash

Rashmika, Vijay’s Upcoming Films

Rashmika Mandanna was most recently seen in the Hindi romantic comedy Cocktail 2, which was released on June 19 and also starred Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon. She will next be seen in Mysaa.

Vijay Deverakonda was last seen in the 2025 Telugu action drama Kingdom, directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri.

Frequently Asked Questions

When will the film Ranabaali be released?

Ranabaali is scheduled for worldwide release on October 16. Its initial release date was postponed from September 11.

What is the setting of the film Ranabaali?

The film is set against the backdrop of the Great Famine of 1876-77 and the devastating impact of British colonial rule in the Rayalaseema region of India.

Who are the lead actors in Ranabaali and what are their roles?

Vijay Deverakonda plays Singnamala Bobbili Ranabali, a local resistance leader, with Rashmika Mandanna as his wife, Jayamma. Arnold Vosloo portrays British officer Sir Theodore Hector.

Who is the director and music composer for Ranabaali?

Ranabaali is directed by Rahul Sankrityan. The music for the film has been composed by the popular duo Ajay-Atul.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English, where she leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk. She covers stories across beats and is an award-winning poet. Her off-hours look like a stack of non-fiction and a cat with strong opinions about personal space.

Write to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 09 Sep 2026 08:02 PM (IST)
Tags :
Vijay Deverakonda Rashmika Mandanna Ranabaali
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