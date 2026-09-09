Tara Sutaria Angrily Hits Paparazzo’s Camera After He Gets Too Close While Clicking Her | WATCH

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Tara Sutaria pushed a paparazzo for invading her personal space.

Incident occurred in Mumbai as she entered a store, avoiding cameras.

Viral video sparked debate; users supported Sutaria's actions online.

Tara Sutaria has been receiving support online after she was seen pushing away a paparazzo who allegedly got too close while trying to photograph her during an outing in Mumbai. The incident took place as the actor was making her way to a store, accompanied by her security and staff.

Tara Sutaria Loses Her Cool At Paparazzo

The now-viral video shows Tara making her way towards the store as a member of her staff holds an umbrella over her. As she walks, photographers can be heard asking her to pose for them. However, Tara appears to be in a hurry and does not stop for the cameras.

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Moments later, one of the paparazzi moves very close to the actor while attempting to film her. Tara seemingly loses her patience and hits his camera, appearing to push it away as she tries to avoid being filmed from such close range.

The video ends with the photographers continuing to ask Tara for a photo session as she heads inside the store. Some photographers are also heard calling out her name in a manner that appears to cross the line into catcalling.

How Did Social Media Users React?

The video, which has been widely shared across social media, has sparked a debate over paparazzi behaviour and celebrities' personal space. Several users came out in support of Tara, with one person writing, “These paparazzi should get punched on face… Misbehaving with her by calling ‘Taaraaa’.”

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Another user simply commented, “Good job.”

“This is exactly how Indian paparazzi should be treated. They always try to invade the private space of celebrities, and Tara Sutaria did the right thing,” a third user wrote in her defence.

A fourth added, “Paparazzi should understand that celebrities have a private life too. They shouldn’t barge into every place with cameras.”

Tara Sutaria’s Work Front

Tara Sutaria was last seen in Toxic, which also stars Yash, Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi and Rukmini Vasanth. Directed by Geetu Mohandas, the film has seen a muted response at the box office. Released on August 26, Toxic has reportedly earned Rs 295.55 crore in gross collections in India so far.