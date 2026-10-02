Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Drishyam 3, final installment, released on October 2, 2026.

Initial trends showed strong Day 1 ticket sales and occupancy.

Advance bookings surpassed Rs 49 crore with 1.3 million tickets.

The movie concludes Vijay Salgaonkar's story, a Hindi original.

Drishyam 3 Release Live Updates: Ajay Devgn is back as Vijay Salgaonkar in Drishyam: The Conclusion, the much-awaited third and final instalment of the Hindi Drishyam franchise. The Abhishek Pathak directorial has arrived in theatres on October 2, 2026, amid strong audience interest and substantial advance bookings. The crime thriller brings back several familiar faces, including Tabu, Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta and Mrinal Jadhav, while Jaideep Ahlawat and Prakash Raj join the cast in new roles.

Drishyam 3 Release Live Updates: More Than 40,000 Tickets Being Sold Every Hour

The film has recorded a strong pace of ticket sales on its opening day. According to the early figures shared in the live updates, around 40,000 tickets were being sold every hour on BookMyShow by 9:30 am. The pace of bookings has added to expectations around the film's theatrical opening.

According to early trends reported by Sacnilk, Drishyam 3 had earned around Rs 6.08 crore by 9:30 am on its first day, with reported occupancy of approximately 34% at that point. These are early estimates, and the final collection for Day 1 can change as more shows are recorded throughout the day.

With evening and night shows generally attracting larger audiences, the film's first-day numbers are expected to see further movement.

ALSO READ | Ajay Devgn Says Drishyam The Conclusion Is ‘Fabulous’, Shares Why It’s The Finale

Drishyam 3 Release Live Updates: Strong Advance Booking

The film had opened its advance booking five days before its theatrical release and reportedly registered substantial pre-sales for the opening weekend. The advance booking figures cited in the early reports indicate gross pre-sales of more than Rs 49 crore, with over 1.3 million tickets sold.

Another set of booking figures cited for the opening weekend showed more than 800,000 tickets sold, generating Rs 31.65 crore including blocked seats and Rs 27.92 crore excluding blocked seats.

ALSO READ | Advance Booking Report: Ajay Devgn's 'Drishyam 3' Crosses Rs 40 Cr, 'Prem Keetanu' Records Rs 1.09 Cr

Drishyam 3 Star Cast And Plot

Ajay Devgn reprises his role as Vijay Salgaonkar, while Tabu returns as Inspector General Meera Deshmukh. Shriya Saran plays Nandini Salgaonkar and Ishita Dutta returns as Anju. Mrinal Jadhav is also part of the returning cast. Jaideep Ahlawat and Prakash Raj feature in new roles.

The third film continues Vijay Salgaonkar's story after the events of Drishyam 2. Vijay once again finds himself trying to protect his family and keep the secrets surrounding the earlier events hidden. The Hindi film is officially titled Drishyam: The Conclusion and is positioned as the concluding chapter of the Hindi franchise. It is also important to note that the Hindi film is not a remake of a Malayalam film titled Drishyam 3. The Hindi franchise takes its own narrative direction to bring Vijay Salgaonkar's story to a conclusion.

How Much Fee Did Ajay Devgan Charge For 'Drishyam 3'?

According to a report by NewsX, Ajay Devgan has charged a fee between Rs 18 crore and Rs 22 crore for Drishyam 3

Stay tuned for more Drishyam 3 Release Live Updates, including Day 1 box office figures, audience reactions, occupancy trends, reviews, and other developments from the film's theatrical release.