Advance bookings for Prem Keetanu and Drishyam 3: The Conclusion have opened up a noticeable difference between the two films ahead of their theatrical releases on October 2. While Prem Keetanu has recorded Rs 1.09 crore in advance sales across five show dates, Drishyam 3 has already crossed the Rs 40 crore mark.

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'Prem Keetanu' Advance Booking Mints Rs 1.09 Cr

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Prem Keetanu has collected Rs 1.089 crore through advance bookings across five show dates, including Rs 31.77 lakh when block seats are excluded.

The film's Day 1 (Friday, October 2) currently leads with Rs 37.81 lakh in advance bookings. The National Capital Region (NCR) has emerged as the top-performing city for the opening day, contributing Rs 8.96 lakh.

Day 3, Sunday, October 4, has recorded Rs 35.43 lakh in advance sales, with NCR again leading the city-wise figures at Rs 8.17 lakh.

Maharashtra, Delhi Among Top Markets For 'Prem Keetanu'

Maharashtra, Delhi, Punjab, Gujarat and West Bengal feature among the states with the highest advance bookings for Prem Keetanu.

Maharashtra has recorded Rs 9.60 lakh with 7% occupancy, while Delhi has registered Rs 8.17 lakh at 10% occupancy. The figures also include Rs 3.56 lakh at 7% occupancy, Punjab with Rs 2.65 lakh and 9% occupancy, and West Bengal with Rs 2.06 lakh at 5% occupancy. Gujarat has also recorded one sold-out show.

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'Drishyam 3' Advance Booking Crosses Rs 40 Crore

Drishyam 3: The Conclusion has made a much stronger start in advance bookings. The film has sold Rs 40.83 crore worth of tickets across six show dates, with the figure standing at Rs 31.25 crore after excluding block seats.

Day 5, Tuesday, October 6, has recorded Rs 56.01 lakh in advance bookings, with Junagadh emerging as the top city at Rs 6.91 lakh.

The biggest contribution, however, comes from Day 1 (Friday, October 2), which has registered Rs 21.99 crore in advance bookings. The National Capital Region leads the city-wise figures for the opening day with Rs 4.91 crore.

Uttar Pradesh Leads 'Drishyam 3' State-Wise Bookings

Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Telangana and Maharashtra are the top five states in terms of advance bookings for Drishyam 3.

Uttar Pradesh has recorded Rs 10.96 lakh with 32% occupancy, followed by Madhya Pradesh at Rs 8.66 lakh with 12% occupancy. Gujarat has registered Rs 7.85 lakh at 7% occupancy, while Telangana stands at Rs 6.54 lakh with 32% occupancy. Maharashtra has recorded Rs 5.59 lakh at 4% occupancy.

Maharashtra has also reported eight sold-out shows, while Gujarat has nine sold-out shows, highlighting strong advance demand in both markets.