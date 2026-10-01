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English NewsEntertainmentMoviesAjay Devgn Says Drishyam The Conclusion Is ‘Fabulous’, Shares Why It’s The Finale

Ajay Devgn Says Drishyam The Conclusion Is ‘Fabulous’, Shares Why It’s The Finale

Ajay Devgn opens up about Drishyam: The Conclusion, explaining how its new script and Akshaye Khanna’s character make it different from the earlier Drishyam 3 concept.

Written By : Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 01 Oct 2026 06:35 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Ajay Devgn's Drishyam: The Conclusion features a new script.
  • Director Abhishek Pathak developed the script over two years.
  • Akshaye Khanna joins as new Crime Branch officer Rajveer.
  • The final chapter arrives theatrically October 2, 2026.

Ajay Devgn is returning as Vijay Salgaonkar in Drishyam: The Conclusion, the final chapter of the popular crime franchise. The actor says the upcoming film is not simply another version of the previously planned Drishyam 3, as it has been developed with a completely new script and a different approach to the story. With Abhishek Pathak directing the film, the makers have spent considerable time developing the screenplay. Ajay believes the work has paid off and says the film eventually convinced the team that the story should end with this chapter. The film also introduces Akshaye Khanna as a key character.

Drishyam The Conclusion Has A New Story

Ajay Devgn recently discussed the film at FICCI Frames and explained how Drishyam The Conclusion differs from the earlier concept for Drishyam 3. According to the actor, the upcoming film was built around a fresh screenplay rather than simply continuing the previous storyline.

“The original one, they did not have Akshay Khanna's character as such, but 3 is a completely new script. They are two very different films. The way Abhishek and the writers have worked so hard on the script for the past maybe two years that it really, really gives you a high. The way it has shaped up the scripting and the way Abhishek has made the film, I think it has come out fabulous. That’s when we decided that it should be the conclusion.”

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The film brings Akshaye Khanna into the story as SP Crime Branch officer Rajveer Singh Tomar, who is set to challenge Vijay Salgaonkar in a new way.

Ajay Devgn Praises Abhishek Pathak

Ajay also credited director Abhishek Pathak and the writing team for spending nearly two years working on the screenplay. His comments suggest that the decision to make this the concluding chapter came after seeing how the new story developed. Pathak, who also directed Drishyam 2, has directed the upcoming film. The screenplay has been written by Abhishek Pathak, Aamil Keeyan Khan and Parveez Shaikh.

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The cast includes Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran, Rajat Kapoor, Jaideep Ahlawat, Prakash Raj, Kamlesh Sawant, Ishita Dutta and Mrunal Jadhav, among others.

Drishyam The Conclusion Release Date

Presented by Star Studio18, the film is produced by Panorama Studios. Alok Jain, Ajit Andhare, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak are credited as producers. Drishyam: The Conclusion is scheduled for a theatrical release on 2 October 2026. The final chapter will bring Vijay Salgaonkar back to the big screen as he faces another major challenge, this time involving the Crime Branch. Drishyam: The Conclusion is set to arrive in cinemas on 2 October 2026.

 

Frequently Asked Questions

Is Drishyam: The Conclusion a continuation of the previously planned Drishyam 3?

No, it is not. The film features a completely new script and a different approach to the story, leading the team to decide it should be the final chapter.

Who is the new character introduced in Drishyam: The Conclusion?

Akshaye Khanna joins the cast as SP Crime Branch officer Rajveer Singh Tomar. He is set to challenge Vijay Salgaonkar in a new way.

When is Drishyam: The Conclusion scheduled for release?

Drishyam: The Conclusion is set to be released in cinemas on 2 October 2026. It will bring Vijay Salgaonkar back to the big screen.

How was the script for Drishyam: The Conclusion developed?

Director Abhishek Pathak and the writing team spent nearly two years developing the new screenplay. This extensive work convinced the team it should be the concluding chapter.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 01 Oct 2026 06:35 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ajay Devgn Akshaye Khanna Tabu Prakash Raj Shriya Saran Jaideep Ahlawat Drishyam 3 Abhishek Pathak Vijay Salgaonkar Drishyam The Conclusion Rajveer Singh Tomar Drishyam Franchise
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