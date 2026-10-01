Yami Gautam Opens Up On National Award Win, Says ‘My Responsibility Has Increased’

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Yami Gautam feels increased responsibility after National Film Award win.

She portrays a mysterious, supernatural bride in upcoming Nayyi Navelli.

Gautam prefers to keep her international career ambitions private.

Producer Anand L Rai promotes film industry unity, breaking barriers.

Yami Gautam has opened up about how winning the National Film Award has changed her approach to work, saying the honour has brought greater responsibility to her as an actor. The actress, who won the Best Actress National Film Award for her performance in Article 370 last month, was speaking at the trailer launch of her upcoming horror-comedy Nayyi Navelli.

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Yami Gautam On Her National Film Award Win

Gautam said the National Film Award represents genuine recognition for an artist's work and that she accepts the honour with humility.

“Winning the National Film Award is a very big honour. I feel it is the true recognition that the work of any artist working across all languages and all formats in our country can receive, and I accept it with complete humility. If I say that nothing has changed, I would probably be lying,” she said.

The actress added that the award has made her more conscious of the kind of roles she chooses and the effort she puts into her work.

“As an artist and an actress, my responsibility has now increased to do work with greater diversity, work harder, and continue to maintain and earn the love and respect that you all have showered on an artist like me who comes from a small town. I still feel that I have a long way to go. There is so much more for me to learn,” Gautam said.

Yami Gautam Plays A Mysterious Bride In 'Nayyi Navelli'

Directed by Balaji Mohan, Nayyi Navelli is a family entertainer centred on a newlywed woman who appears to transform a turbulent family in Meerut into something resembling paradise.

However, her brother-in-law begins to suspect that she may actually be a woman who practises “witchcraft”. Gautam plays the mysterious bride, who possesses supernatural powers.

The film has been written by Himanshu Sharma and Divya Nidhi Sharma, with Anand L Rai and Himanshu Sharma serving as producers.

Has The National Award Inspired Yami To Aim For The Oscars?

When asked whether the National Film Award had encouraged her to pursue international honours such as the Oscars, Gautam said she prefers to keep her ambitions private.

“Only you should know about your dreams. I don't talk much. I believe in my work. When your work itself is your voice and your expression, you don't need to say anything,” she said.

The actress also stressed the importance of remaining grounded despite success.

“I am still grounded. One thing I have learnt in life is that success will come and go, but your humility is in your hands,” Gautam said.

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Anand L Rai On Breaking Regional Barriers

Producer Anand L Rai also spoke about collaborating with artists from the South Indian film industry. He said the film industry shouldn't be divided into categories based on geography or language.

He said he has always believed that the industry should not be separated by ideas such as “this is the South, this is the North, this is Bollywood, this is Tollywood”, adding that everyone is Indian and should work together.

Adinath M Kothare, Anurag Thakur, Sunita Rajwar, Meeta Vashisht, Aditya Kulshreshtha, Sushmita Mukherjee and Prateek Pachauri also feature in important roles in Nayyi Navelli. The film's music has been composed by G V Prakash Kumar.

Produced under the banners of Amazon MGM Studios and Colour Yellow, Nayyi Navelli is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on October 16.