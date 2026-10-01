Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Court revoked order altering Monalisa Bhosle's birth entry.

Court cited due process violation, Bhosle not heard.

Authorities must reconsider matter, hearing Bhosle effectively.

Monalisa Bhosle, who went viral after videos of her sellign rudraksha beads at the 2025 Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, has received relief from the Madhya Pradesh High Court in a dispute over her date of birth. The Indore bench set aside an order that had cancelled her earlier birth entry and recorded a different date, leading to questions over her age at the time of her marriage to Farman Khan in March 2026.

The court, however, has not decided which of the two birth dates is correct. Instead, it has directed the authorities to reconsider the matter after giving Bhosle an opportunity to be heard.

ALSO READ: ‘Chalna Band Ho Gaya Tha’: Salim Khan Tries To Walk Without Support, Holds Someone’s Hand Moments Later | WATCH

MP High Court Sets Aside Birth Certificate Cancellation Order

The Indore bench overturned the March 31 order issued by the Chief Municipal Officer of Maheshwar in Khargone district. The earlier decision cancelled Bhosle’s original birth entry, which had recorded her date of birth as January 1, 2008.

A subsequent record listed December 30, 2009, as her date of birth. That change meant she was recorded as 16 rather than 18 when she married on March 11, 2026.

Justice Gajendra Singh said the authorities could not alter a record affecting Bhosle's rights without first giving her an opportunity to respond.

Justice Gajendra Singh said, “It is, thus, trite that any action prejudicial to a citizen, which is taken by the State or public authority without affording him an opportunity of being heard, would be unfair and arbitrary."

The court directed the municipal authority to consider her father’s application again “after affording the opportunity of effective hearing to the Petitioner No. 1 as per the law”.

MP High Court Says Actual Date Of Birth Still Needs To Be Determined

Bhosle’s birth was initially registered in June 2025 as January 1, 2008, based on an application submitted by her parents. Her mother had also provided an affidavit dated May 30, 2025.

After Bhosle’s marriage, her father approached the Block Medical Officer at the Community Health Centre in Maheshwar, saying she had actually been born there on December 30, 2009. A hospital certificate was subsequently forwarded to the municipal registrar, who cancelled the earlier entry and recorded the new date.

Court records noted that information about the change was sent to Bhosle’s father but not to Bhosle herself.

The court also pointed out that there was no school record that could conclusively settle the dispute.

“No school record appears to be available which could conveniently resolve the controversy regarding her actual date of birth,” the court said.

The question of her correct date of birth will therefore have to be examined afresh by the registrar.

ALSO READ: 'Munna Bhai MBBS' Actor Vishal Thakkar Disappeared After Borrowing Rs 500; Remains Missing For 10 Years

Court Questions Birth Record Change Without Notice

The bench held that notifying Bhosle's father was not enough when the decision directly affected Bhosle herself.

The judge said, "When petitioner number 1 is the aggrieved, then intimation only to the father does not satisfy the requirement of 'audi alteram partem."

The principle, commonly understood as the requirement to hear the affected party, was central to the court’s reasoning.

The court also noted that changing the recorded date of birth could affect matters including voting rights, the ability to enter contracts, financial independence and the right to choose a partner.

"Exercise of right to choice especially in the matter of marriage is exposed to risk including the criminal prosecution of her partner," the court observed.