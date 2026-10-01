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English NewsEntertainmentCelebrities‘Chalna Band Ho Gaya Tha’: Salim Khan Tries To Walk Without Support, Holds Someone’s Hand Moments Later | WATCH

‘Chalna Band Ho Gaya Tha’: Salim Khan Tries To Walk Without Support, Holds Someone’s Hand Moments Later | WATCH

Salim Khan Health Update: Salim Khan, in a viral video, revealed that he is feeling much better now. The veteran screenwriter was hospitalised for a month after suffering a brain haemorrhage.

Written By : Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 01 Oct 2026 11:11 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Veteran screenwriter Salim Khan recently underwent a chiropractic session.
  • He was previously unable to walk; now improving slowly.
  • Khan suffered brain haemorrhage in February; family confirms recovery.

Salim Khan Health Update: A new video of Salim Khan undergoing a chiropractic session with physiotherapist and chiropractor Dr Rajnish Kant has been doing the rounds on social media. In the video, the veteran screenwriter can be seen undergoing the session before attempting to walk on his own. When asked how he was feeling, Salim replied, “Better.”

The 90-year-old suffered a brain haemorrhage in February this year and spent a month under medical care at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His family doctor rushed him to the hospital in an emergency, following which he was shifted to the ICU and placed on ventilator support. Doctors later performed Digital Subtraction Angiography (DSA) on him. Since his discharge, Salim has been recovering at home.

‘Chalna Band Ho Gaya Tha’

The now-viral video opens to show Salim Khan undergoing a chiropractic session, during which Dr Rajnish Kant can be seen working on his spine, hands, arms, neck, jaw, nose and several other joints. After the session, Salim slowly attempts to walk without support. However, a few seconds later, he holds someone’s hand for support.

When Dr Rajnish asks him how he is feeling, Salim says he is feeling “better”. Someone accompanying him is then heard saying, “Chalna band ho gaya tha [He was unable to walk].”

Salim responds, “Ab better ho raha hai dheere dheere [Now it is getting better slowly].”

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It is worth noting that Dr Rajnish also treated Salman Khan in January. Sharing a picture with the actor at the time, he wrote, “Today I was blessed with the special opportunity to meet and treat one of the greatest icons of the Indian film industry, Salman Khan.”

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Dr.Rajneesh Kant (@drrajneesh_kant)

‘Salim Khan’s Health Is Very Good’

Earlier, Salman Khan’s stepmother Helen had shared an update on her husband’s health. While accepting the Raj Kapoor Lifetime Achievement Award in Mumbai on behalf of the actor-screenwriter, Helen said that Salim Khan was doing “very well” and was in “very good shape”.

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“I am grateful for this award for Salim sahab. He says thank you very much to all you lovely people who have been trailing him and following him and he thanks you. All his films are my favourite,” she said at the event.

Helen added, “His health is very good. He is a very strong man and he sends his good wishes to all of you, to the entire Maharashtra and India too.”

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Salim Khan's current health update?

Salim Khan is currently undergoing chiropractic sessions with Dr. Rajnish Kant. He stated he feels better.

What serious health issue did Salim Khan recently face?

In February, Salim Khan suffered a brain haemorrhage. He was hospitalized for a month, requiring ICU care, ventilator support, and a DSA procedure.

What is Salim Khan's overall health status according to his family?

His stepmother, Helen, shared that Salim Khan is in a good shape.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English, where she leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk. She covers stories across beats and is an award-winning poet. Her off-hours look like a stack of non-fiction and a cat with strong opinions about personal space.

Write to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 01 Oct 2026 11:11 AM (IST)
Tags :
Salim Khan Salman Khan ENtertainment News Salim Khan Health Update
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