Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Veteran screenwriter Salim Khan recently underwent a chiropractic session.

He was previously unable to walk; now improving slowly.

Khan suffered brain haemorrhage in February; family confirms recovery.

Salim Khan Health Update: A new video of Salim Khan undergoing a chiropractic session with physiotherapist and chiropractor Dr Rajnish Kant has been doing the rounds on social media. In the video, the veteran screenwriter can be seen undergoing the session before attempting to walk on his own. When asked how he was feeling, Salim replied, “Better.”

The 90-year-old suffered a brain haemorrhage in February this year and spent a month under medical care at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His family doctor rushed him to the hospital in an emergency, following which he was shifted to the ICU and placed on ventilator support. Doctors later performed Digital Subtraction Angiography (DSA) on him. Since his discharge, Salim has been recovering at home.

‘Chalna Band Ho Gaya Tha’

The now-viral video opens to show Salim Khan undergoing a chiropractic session, during which Dr Rajnish Kant can be seen working on his spine, hands, arms, neck, jaw, nose and several other joints. After the session, Salim slowly attempts to walk without support. However, a few seconds later, he holds someone’s hand for support.

When Dr Rajnish asks him how he is feeling, Salim says he is feeling “better”. Someone accompanying him is then heard saying, “Chalna band ho gaya tha [He was unable to walk].”

Salim responds, “Ab better ho raha hai dheere dheere [Now it is getting better slowly].”

So good to see Salim sahab in stable condition ❤️ pic.twitter.com/J1Y7ahTSfy — Lokendra Kumar (@loveSK4ever) September 30, 2026

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It is worth noting that Dr Rajnish also treated Salman Khan in January. Sharing a picture with the actor at the time, he wrote, “Today I was blessed with the special opportunity to meet and treat one of the greatest icons of the Indian film industry, Salman Khan.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr.Rajneesh Kant (@drrajneesh_kant)

‘Salim Khan’s Health Is Very Good’

Earlier, Salman Khan’s stepmother Helen had shared an update on her husband’s health. While accepting the Raj Kapoor Lifetime Achievement Award in Mumbai on behalf of the actor-screenwriter, Helen said that Salim Khan was doing “very well” and was in “very good shape”.

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“I am grateful for this award for Salim sahab. He says thank you very much to all you lovely people who have been trailing him and following him and he thanks you. All his films are my favourite,” she said at the event.

Helen added, “His health is very good. He is a very strong man and he sends his good wishes to all of you, to the entire Maharashtra and India too.”