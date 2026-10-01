TV Show Announced On Neem Karoli Baba After ‘Hanuman Ansh’ Success, Watch Promo

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Sony Entertainment announces new TV show on Neem Karoli Baba.

First promo released; guru-like character, release details unknown.

The series follows 'Hanuman Ansh' film, which proved to be a box office success.

Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV have announced a new TV show based on the life and teachings of Neem Karoli Baba, following the success of the film Hanuman Ansh. The makers have unveiled the first promo of the upcoming show, while keeping the release date, cast details and telecast timings under wraps.

TV Show On Neem Karoli Baba Announced

The official social media handle of Sony TV shared the promo of the upcoming show with the “Coming Soon” tag. The video opens to show a character resembling Neem Karoli Baba, donning a shawl in the same colour and pattern associated with the spiritual guru, walking through the mountains at sunrise, and performing Surya Namaskar later.

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The makers have not yet revealed the actor who will portray Neem Karoli Baba. As the character walks through the mountains, a voiceover says, “Jis insaan ki kahaniyon ne desh ko mantramugdh kar diya, ab saamne aaegi unki zindagi se judi chamatkari kahani.”

Lord Hanuman also makes an appearance in the promo.

About ‘Hanuman Ansh’

Hanuman Ansh, released on August 7, is a biographical film written, directed and produced by Vishal Chaturvedi. The film was announced as the first instalment of a trilogy and stars Shobhinaw Satyaa and Chandan Anand in the lead roles.

The spiritual saga is inspired by Divine Detour, a book written by Vishal Chaturvedi, and is made on a budget of Rs 2 crore.

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The second instalment is currently underway and is expected to explore significant chapters from Neem Karoli Baba’s life, beginning with his birthplace, Firozabad, before moving to Agra, Mathura and other locations.

At the box office, the film reportedly emerged as a surprise success. It opened with a collection of approximately Rs 10 lakh on its first day. However, after receiving positive word of mouth, the film witnessed a significant jump in collections and began recording single-day earnings in crores.

The film has reportedly crossed the Rs 400-crore mark worldwide. It was released internationally on September 11.