Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Director cherishes late actor's voice notes, remembering his laughter.

Udta Teer writer-director Aakash A Kaushik has opened up about the emotional journey of working with the late actor Mukul Dev, revealing that artificial intelligence was used to add his dialogue for a crucial sequence following his sudden demise. In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, the filmmaker shared heartbreaking memories of the versatile actor, admitting that he still preserves and listens to the late star's personal WhatsApp voice notes. While discussing the creative decisions behind the film, Kaushik shed light on how the team delicately adapted the script to incorporate landmark real-world events.

AI Used For Operation Sindoor Sequence

Udta Teer opens with a sequence depicting Operation Sindoor, which took place on May 7, 2025, with Mukul Dev’s character making specific references to the event. He revealed how the team managed to alter the script after the actor's passing on May 23, 2025. When asked how they managed to record the new lines given the actor's unfortunate demise, the director confirmed that modern technology was brought in, stating, "Yes, we did use AI to recreate the late actor's voice for the updated lines."

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He also recalled his fond memories of working with Mukul Dev and shared how the actor brought immense warmth and laughter to the sets.

"I have a lot of fond memories of him. He had this beautiful laughter. I miss that a lot. Whenever I would narrate the scenes to him, he would laugh his heart out and remark,'Yaar, yeh bahut funny hain' (Man, this is very funny). The way he picked up the accent was amazing. We worked hard to get it right as well."

He further reminisced about quirky late-night phone calls: "I would be sitting at home at 12:30 am and suddenly, he would call me. I'd pick up and ask, 'Hello, sir. Is everything okay?'. He wouldn't say anything; he would just laugh. I would ask what happened and then he would say, 'Yaar, I can't stop laughing. Main so-and-so scene yaad kar ke has raha hoon' (Man, I can't stop laughing. I am laughing while remembering such-and-such scene)."

"He would generally not type messages. Instead, he would send me voice notes on WhatsApp. I still have those voice notes and listen to them. He would say, 'Tune yeh bahut accha role likha hai. Iss picture ke baad, mujhe poore India se pyaar milega' [You have written a very good role. After this film, I will receive love from all over India). I would respond, 'Sir, maine accha likha hai, lekin aapne usse bhi better perform kiya hain' (Sir, I have written a good part, but you have performed even better than that'.] I promised him that he would get a lot of love, and he did. I am sure he's watching from above and feeling very proud of himself," he further addd.

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Mukul Dev passed away at the age of 54 on May 23, 2025, catching the entire team completely off guard. Aakash revealed that he had spoken to the actor just a month prior to his death. "It came as a shock to me. I had spoken to him for a month. When the news of his demise came, I was completely stunned. For the next few days, I just couldn't work."

About Udta Teer

Directed by Aakash A Kaushik, Udta Teer is an action-comedy entertainer headlined by Ayushmann Khurrana. The film features a high-energy ensemble cast and explores unique narrative twists, notably incorporating landmark real-world occurrences like Operation Sindoor into its plotline.