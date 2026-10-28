'Mirzapur: The Movie' Wraps Up Theatrical Run With Rs 336 Crore Worldwide, Books 159% Profit

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Digital release on Amazon Prime Video expected by October 30.

Mirzapur: The Movie, starring Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal and Divyenndu, has concluded its theatrical run after seven weeks in cinemas. The crime thriller, which brought the popular OTT franchise to the big screen, performed strongly at the box office, earning Rs 336.83 crore worldwide. According to Koimoi’s closing collection figures, the film earned Rs 233.73 crore net in India, while its worldwide gross collection crossed Rs 336 crore. The film’s impressive performance has also made it a profitable theatrical venture.

Mirzapur Box Office Collection

Mirzapur: The Movie recorded a strong performance in India and overseas markets. According to the closing figures, the film earned Rs 233.73 crore net at the Indian box office, translating into a gross collection of Rs 275.83 crore. In overseas markets, the film collected Rs 61 crore. Combining its domestic and international earnings, the movie’s final worldwide gross collection stands at Rs 336.83 crore.

The film opened with Rs 28.11 crore and continued to attract audiences during its theatrical run. Positive reviews and word of mouth reportedly helped sustain its box office performance.

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How Much Profit Did Mirzapur The Movie Earn?

The film was reportedly made on a budget of Rs 90 crore. With its India net collection reaching Rs 233.73 crore, it generated a return on investment of Rs 143.73 crore. This translates into a return of approximately 159.7% on the reported budget, making the film a successful theatrical venture.

The film’s performance also highlights the box office potential of established streaming franchises when adapted for cinema. Its familiar characters and existing fan base helped generate interest ahead of and after its release.

Mirzapur The Movie Cast And Crew

Released in theatres on September 4, Mirzapur: The Movie features Pankaj Tripathi as Kaleen Bhaiya and Ali Fazal as Guddu Pandit, with Divyenndu returning as Munna Bhaiya. The ensemble cast also includes Ravi Kishan, Jitendra Kumar, Shweta Tripathi, Rasika Dugal, Sushant Singh and Abhishek Banerjee.

Directed by Gurmmeet Singh, the film was produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under Excel Entertainment, in association with Amazon MGM Studios. The film expands the world of the original Mirzapur series, which premiered on Amazon Prime Video in 2018. The show went on to release its second season in 2020 and its third in 2024, building a dedicated audience around its crime drama and power struggles.

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Following its theatrical run, the film is expected to make its digital debut on Amazon Prime Video. The film is expected to stream on October 30.