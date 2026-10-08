Nana Patekar Was On Frontline During Kargil War, Lost 20 Kg

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Nana Patekar trained three years with the Maratha Light Infantry.

He secured Defence Minister's permission for 1999 Kargil duty.

Patekar served two weeks assisting soldiers near the border.

His recent death at 75 highlighted his wartime service.

Nana Patekar’s death has brought attention to a lesser-known chapter of his life, when the acclaimed actor stepped away from films to serve alongside Indian soldiers during the Kargil War. Patekar, associated with the Territorial Army, had trained with the Maratha Light Infantry while preparing for his film Prahaar. When fighting broke out in 1999, he sought permission to travel to the frontline and eventually spent more than two weeks near the Line of Control. He later recalled his experience on Kaun Banega Crorepati, describing the demanding conditions, his work with soldiers and his time at a military base hospital.

Nana Patekar’s Army Connection

Patekar’s association with the Indian Army went beyond his film roles. While working on Prahaar in the early 1990s, the actor spent three years training with the Maratha Light Infantry. The experience gave him a close understanding of military life and helped shape his portrayal of a soldier in the film.

Patekar was also associated with the Territorial Army and remained involved in causes connected with armed forces personnel. Over the years, he supported soldiers and their families and was known for raising funds for veterans. His connection with the armed forces became particularly significant during the Kargil War in 1999.

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How Nana Patekar Reached Kargil Frontline

As fighting intensified in the Kargil sector, Patekar approached senior Army officers with a request to join the troops. He was initially told that such permission could only come from the Defence Minister.

Speaking to Amitabh Bachchan on Kaun Banega Crorepati, Patekar recalled contacting then Defence Minister George Fernandes. He explained that although formal commission training lasted six months, he had already spent three years training with the Maratha Light Infantry.

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"I knew our Defence Minister George Fernandes ji, so I called him," Nana recalled on KBC, "Even he said it is impossible. I told him that even though the training for commission is six months, I trained for three years. He was surprised and asked me about it. After learning of my experience with the Maratha Light Infantry, he asked me, ‘When do you want to go?’

Fernandes eventually permitted him to travel to the war zone.

Nana Patekar’s Time At The Front

Patekar spent more than two weeks in the Kargil region in August 1999, close to the Line of Control. During his stay, he worked alongside soldiers and also spent several days helping at a military hospital.

The actor recalled being part of a Quick Response Team during his time there. He also spoke about the physical toll of the experience, saying he weighed 76 kg when he arrived in Srinagar and returned weighing 56 kg.

Patekar’s account of Kargil offered a glimpse of his personal connection with the armed forces, separate from his work in cinema. His association with soldiers continued through his support for veterans and their families.

Nana Patekar Dies At 75

Nana Patekar died on October 8 after suffering a cardiac arrest at his residence in Dona Paula, Goa, according to reports. His son Malhar Patekar confirmed the death to local media. The actor was taken to Manipal Hospital after being found unconscious, but doctors were unable to revive him despite prolonged CPR.

Patekar was 75 and had won the National Film Award three times during his career. His death has prompted tributes from colleagues and admirers across the film industry, with many remembering not only his acting but also his long association with the Indian armed forces.