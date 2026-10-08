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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesNana Patekar's Death Shocks Bollywood: Riteish Deshmukh, Kangana Ranaut, Ram Gopal Varma And Others Pay Heartfelt Tributes

Nana Patekar's Death Shocks Bollywood: Riteish Deshmukh, Kangana Ranaut, Ram Gopal Varma And Others Pay Heartfelt Tributes

Nana Patekar’s death has left Indian cinema mourning the loss of a remarkable performer. Riteish Deshmukh remembered the veteran actor’s unparalleled versatility and kindness.

Written By : Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 08 Oct 2026 08:53 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Renowned Indian actor Nana Patekar passed away, leaving lasting impact.
  • Tributes poured in from colleagues, actors, and public figures.
  • Riteish Deshmukh, Shikhar Dhawan, Kangana Ranaut remembered his versatility.

Nana Patekar, one of Indian cinema’s most respected and versatile actors, has died at the age of 75 after suffering a severe cardiac arrest at his residence. According to Dr Shekhar Salkar, Chief of the Oncology Department at Manipal Hospital, the actor died at 5:20 AM despite 45 minutes of continuous CPR. An MLC has been registered, and a post-mortem examination will be conducted. Patekar’s remarkable career spanned decades, with unforgettable performances across intense dramas, action films, comedies, and socially relevant cinema. As the news of his death spread, tributes poured in from across the industry, including Riteish Deshmukh, Kangana Ranaut, RGV, and others paid tribute to the late actor.

 Riteish Deshmukh Remembers Nana Patekar

Riteish Deshmukh expressed shock and grief over Nana Patekar’s passing, describing him as an “actor par excellence” who was incomparable to anyone else. Remembering his versatility, Riteish said Patekar could effortlessly portray a larger-than-life hero, a terrifying villain, or deliver poker-faced comedy.

Riteish recalled sharing screen space with Nana Patekar in Bluffmaster and Housefull 5. He also expressed regret that his long-standing desire to work with Patekar in a Marathi film remained unfulfilled. Calling him a hero off-screen as well, Riteish highlighted Nana Patekar’s charitable work and his efforts to help people.

“Truly, the end of an era,” Riteish wrote, while remembering their conversations, shared laughter, the actor’s guidance and the encouragement he received from him.

Shikhar Dhawan And Kangana Ranaut Pays Tribute

Former Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan also mourned Nana Patekar’s demise. Remembering the veteran actor’s contribution to Indian cinema, Dhawan wrote that the industry had lost a “truly special talent” whose work would continue to inspire generations. “Nana Patekar saab, your work will continue to inspire generations. Om Shanti,” Dhawan wrote.

Nana Patekar’s body of work leaves behind a lasting legacy, with performances that continue to resonate with audiences and aspiring actors alike. His distinctive style and powerful performances have ensured a unique place for him in the history of Indian cinema.

Indian politician and actress Kangana Ranaut also posted a heartfelt tribute on her Instagram Story in memory of Nana Patekar. She wrote, "Such terrible and tragic news, especially because Nana ji looked so fit and healthy. Om Shanti"


Nana Patekar's Death Shocks Bollywood: Riteish Deshmukh, Kangana Ranaut, Ram Gopal Varma And Others Pay Heartfelt Tributes

 



Ram Gopal Verma also tweeted a heart-wrenching tribute for the late actor, "YES, everybody knows nobody is immortal .. But I still can’t believe this can so suddenly happen to a man as strong as him .. I hate his heart for failing him, and I feel like killing GOD for killing the GOD of acting, NANA PATEKAR ."

Frequently Asked Questions

Who was Nana Patekar, whose passing is mourned in the article?

Nana Patekar was a celebrated Indian actor known for his intense screen presence, commanding dialogue delivery, and versatility in portraying heroes, villains, and comic characters. He was also committed to social causes.

What made Nana Patekar a distinctive performer?

His distinctive qualities included an intense screen presence, commanding dialogue delivery, and the ability to seamlessly inhabit vastly different characters. He was celebrated for his versatility across roles.

Which notable personalities paid tribute to Nana Patekar?

Riteish Deshmukh, former Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan, and actress Kangana Ranaut were among the personalities who paid heartfelt tributes to Nana Patekar.

What did Riteish Deshmukh recall about Nana Patekar?

Riteish Deshmukh remembered Nana Patekar as an

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 08 Oct 2026 08:45 AM (IST)
Tags :
Nana Patekar Death Nana Patekar Demise Nana Patekar Tribute Nana Patekar Death News Riteish Deshmukh Nana Patekar Shikhar Dhawan Nana Patekar
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