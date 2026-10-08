Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Renowned Indian actor Nana Patekar passed away, leaving lasting impact.

Tributes poured in from colleagues, actors, and public figures.

Riteish Deshmukh, Shikhar Dhawan, Kangana Ranaut remembered his versatility.

Nana Patekar, one of Indian cinema’s most respected and versatile actors, has died at the age of 75 after suffering a severe cardiac arrest at his residence. According to Dr Shekhar Salkar, Chief of the Oncology Department at Manipal Hospital, the actor died at 5:20 AM despite 45 minutes of continuous CPR. An MLC has been registered, and a post-mortem examination will be conducted. Patekar’s remarkable career spanned decades, with unforgettable performances across intense dramas, action films, comedies, and socially relevant cinema. As the news of his death spread, tributes poured in from across the industry, including Riteish Deshmukh, Kangana Ranaut, RGV, and others paid tribute to the late actor.

Riteish Deshmukh Remembers Nana Patekar

Riteish Deshmukh expressed shock and grief over Nana Patekar’s passing, describing him as an “actor par excellence” who was incomparable to anyone else. Remembering his versatility, Riteish said Patekar could effortlessly portray a larger-than-life hero, a terrifying villain, or deliver poker-faced comedy.

I am shocked beyond words. Feels like a truck has hit me. Deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Nana Patekar ji. An actor par excellence, incomparable to anyone, he carved his place in people’s hearts with his own unique style and brand of acting. There wasn’t a role or a character he couldn’t perform. He aced it all — a larger-than-life hero, a terrifying villain or be it his poker-faced comedy. He was a hero off screen too, and worked tirelessly through his charity for the good of the people. I had the privilege of sharing screen space with him in Bluffmaster and Housefull 5, but working with him in a Marathi film will forever remain my unfulfilled desire. My heartfelt and deepest condolences to his family, loved ones, and the millions of his well-wishers. Truly, the end of an era. Thank you for your wisdom, your chats with me, the pat on my back, the shared laughter and for enriching me as a person. Rest in glory !!!! — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) October 8, 2026

Riteish recalled sharing screen space with Nana Patekar in Bluffmaster and Housefull 5. He also expressed regret that his long-standing desire to work with Patekar in a Marathi film remained unfulfilled. Calling him a hero off-screen as well, Riteish highlighted Nana Patekar’s charitable work and his efforts to help people.

“Truly, the end of an era,” Riteish wrote, while remembering their conversations, shared laughter, the actor’s guidance and the encouragement he received from him.

Shikhar Dhawan And Kangana Ranaut Pays Tribute

Former Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan also mourned Nana Patekar’s demise. Remembering the veteran actor’s contribution to Indian cinema, Dhawan wrote that the industry had lost a “truly special talent” whose work would continue to inspire generations. “Nana Patekar saab, your work will continue to inspire generations. Om Shanti,” Dhawan wrote.

⁠Indian cinema has lost a truly special talent today. Nana Patekar saab, your work will continue to inspire generations. Om Shanti. 🙏 https://t.co/LNcJpnTVUB — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) October 8, 2026

Nana Patekar’s body of work leaves behind a lasting legacy, with performances that continue to resonate with audiences and aspiring actors alike. His distinctive style and powerful performances have ensured a unique place for him in the history of Indian cinema.



Indian politician and actress Kangana Ranaut also posted a heartfelt tribute on her Instagram Story in memory of Nana Patekar. She wrote, "Such terrible and tragic news, especially because Nana ji looked so fit and healthy. Om Shanti"







YES, everybody knows nobody is immortal .. But I still can’t believe this can so suddenly happen to a man , as strong as him .. I hate his heart for failing him and I feel like killing GOD for killing the GOD of acting , NANA PATEKAR . — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) October 8, 2026





Ram Gopal Verma also tweeted a heart-wrenching tribute for the late actor, "YES, everybody knows nobody is immortal .. But I still can’t believe this can so suddenly happen to a man as strong as him .. I hate his heart for failing him, and I feel like killing GOD for killing the GOD of acting, NANA PATEKAR ."