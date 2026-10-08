Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom This footage provides a poignant final glimpse for fans.

Nana Patekar’s latest footage from Ganesh Utsav has become especially poignant following the news of the veteran actor’s death. In the video, Patekar is seen participating in a traditional Ganesh puja, surrounded by family and devotees as prayers and aarti are performed before Lord Ganesha. Dressed in traditional attire, he takes part in the rituals with quiet devotion. The footage offers a final glimpse of the celebrated actor during a festive occasion, making it an emotional moment for fans remembering his remarkable legacy.

Nana Patekar’s Last Ganesh Utsav Footage

The video shows a beautifully decorated altar featuring a large idol of Lord Ganesha, with blue cloth forming the backdrop. Fruits, laddus, flowers, diyas, and traditional copper vessels are arranged as offerings before the deity. A priest can be seen conducting the rituals while devotees gather around the altar.

Patekar is seen participating in the puja alongside family members and other devotees. The gathering follows traditional Hindu customs, with prayers, incense, and the lighting of diyas forming part of the ceremony. Family members dressed in traditional Indian attire take turns performing aarti and seeking blessings from Lord Ganesha.

#WATCH : File Footage of Actor Nana Patekar With Wife Neelkanti and Son Prasad Offers Prayers on Ganesh Chaturthi Actor Nana Patekar was seen offering prayers during Ganesh Chaturthi alongside his wife Neelkanti Patekar and son Prasad Patekar. #RIPNanaPatekar #NanaPatekar #NanaPatekarDeath #NanaPatekarNoMore #Bollywood #IndianCinema #RIP — upuknews (@upuknews1) October 8, 2026

Devotional music plays in the background as the ceremony continues, capturing the spiritual atmosphere of the celebration. The footage also offers a more personal glimpse of Patekar away from the spotlight, showing him taking part in a traditional festival surrounded by loved ones.

Known for his powerful performances and distinctive screen presence, Patekar remained one of Indian cinema’s most recognisable performers across generations. From intense dramatic roles to memorable comic and negative characters, he built a career defined by versatility and an unmistakable acting style.

As tributes pour in following the news of his death, this latest Ganesh Utsav footage has taken on added emotional significance for fans. The images of the actor participating in the festivities provide a touching glimpse into one of his final public moments and are likely to remain a cherished memory for those who admired him.