Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Hema Malini remembered late husband Dharmendra on his first death anniversary.

She expressed profound grief, remembering him as her companion and guide.

Malini highlighted his humble nature and thanked millions of remembering fans.

Veteran actress Hema Malini remembered her late husband, Dharmendra, on his first death anniversary on Tuesday, November 24, with a heartfelt social media post. Sharing unseen photographs of the couple, the actress spoke about the pain of losing the legendary star and how his absence continues to affect her. Dharmendra passed away on November 24, 2025, at the age of 89, at his Mumbai residence following age-related ailments. In her note, Hema described him as her closest companion and guiding force, while also thanking millions of fans who continue to remember him with affection and respect.

Hema Malini Remembers Dharmendra On His First Death Anniversary

Hema Malini shared a series of photographs with Dharmendra on social media, reflecting on the loss she continues to feel a year after his passing.

In her emotional note, the actress wrote, " I grieve over the tremendous and irreparable loss of a man who was not just my husband - he was my everything - my friend, philosopher, and guide who was my backbone and, in short, was my very existence."

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The actress said that despite an entire year having passed, her grief remained just as intense. She added that life felt empty without Dharmendra, whose presence had been central to her life.

Hema Malini Recalls Dharmendra's Humility And Goodness

Remembering the veteran actor's personality, Hema said he was known for his towering presence, natural goodness and the affection he shared with people around him.

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She also recalled that Dharmendra remained humble and connected to his roots despite achieving immense success in the film industry. According to Hema, his grounded nature was one of the qualities that made him special to those who knew him.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dream Girl Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhemamalini)

Reflecting on faith and loss, the actress wrote, "The Bhagwad Gita tells us the soul is immortal and will be reborn. I am aware of this, but I am still here in this life, and I cannot but miss his loving presence."

Hema Malini Thanks Fans For Remembering Dharmendra

Hema also expressed gratitude to the millions of fans who remembered Dharmendra on his death anniversary and shared messages about what he meant to them.

In her post, she wrote, "I thank all the millions of fans who have recalled this generous, lovely human being and sent such warm notes about Dharam ji and what he meant to them. Thank you all once again." Dharmendra and Hema Malini married in 1980 and had two daughters, Esha Deol and Ahana Deol.