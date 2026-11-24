Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Actor Sreejith Ravi gets one year rigorous imprisonment.

Court fined Rs 50,000 in Protection of Children from Sexual Offences case.

Case involves 2022 incident with minor children.

Ravi granted bail to appeal against the verdict.

Malayalam actor Sreejith Ravi has been sentenced to one year of rigorous imprisonment in a Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) case linked to an incident reported in 2022. The Thrissur Fast Track Court also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000, with an additional month’s imprisonment prescribed if he fails to pay. Judge Remya Menon found Ravi guilty under Section 509 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 11(i) of the POCSO Act. After Ravi expressed his intention to appeal, the court suspended the sentence for one month and granted him bail, subject to conditions set by the court.

Sreejith Ravi Gets Jail Term In POCSO Case

The Thrissur Fast Track Court on Monday convicted actor Sreejith Ravi in a case concerning an incident involving minor children in July 2022. Judge Remya Menon sentenced the actor to one year of rigorous imprisonment under the POCSO Act and directed him to pay a fine of Rs 50,000. If he fails to pay the amount, he will have to serve an additional month in prison.

The court also found him guilty under Section 509 of the Indian Penal Code.

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Court Grants Bail, Suspends Sentence

Following the sentencing, Ravi expressed his intention to challenge the verdict before the Kerala High Court. The court suspended his sentence for one month and granted him bail after he executed a bond of Rs 50,000 along with two solvent sureties. He has been directed to appear before the court on December 23, 2026.

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2022 Incident And Trial Details

The case dates back to July 4, 2022, when the children involved were reportedly returning from school to their residential apartment complex. According to the prosecution, Ravi allegedly exposed himself to the children and threatened them.

Ravi had filed a discharge petition before the trial court in 2022, but it was rejected. He later challenged the decision before the Kerala High Court. Although the High Court initially admitted his appeal, it subsequently dismissed it, allowing the trial proceedings to continue.

During the trial, all 21 witnesses reportedly supported the prosecution’s case. Sreejith Ravi, 50, is the son of veteran actor TG Ravi. He has been active in the Malayalam film industry and has also appeared in Tamil films since 2005. The actor is expected to pursue his appeal before the Kerala High Court, while the trial court has directed him to return on December 23.