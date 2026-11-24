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The 54th International Emmy Awards 2026 celebrated excellence in television across the world, bringing together leading actors, filmmakers, television executives and industry professionals for an evening honouring outstanding international content. The prestigious ceremony was held at the New York Hilton Midtown in Manhattan, New York, on Monday, November 23, recognising exceptional storytelling and performances across different genres and formats.

Organised by the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (IATAS), this year's edition featured 64 nominees from 22 countries competing across 16 categories. The awards recognised achievements in drama, comedy, documentaries, news, children's programming, entertainment and other television formats, highlighting the growing reach of international storytelling.

France's 'Carême' and Argentina's 'División Palermo – Season 2' emerged as the biggest winners of the evening, taking home the awards for Best Drama Series and Best Comedy Series, respectively. Actor Michael Urie, known for his performances in 'Ugly Betty' and 'Shrinking', hosted the ceremony.

The event also featured special honours recognising prominent personalities for their contributions to the global television industry. However, India's nominated entries, comedian Vir Das' Netflix special 'Vir Das: Fool Volume' and SonyLIV's 'Real Kashmir Football Club', could not secure wins at this year's ceremony.

International Emmy Awards 2026: Major Winners And Highlights

France's 'Carême' won Best Drama Series, defeating three other nominees, including India's 'Real Kashmir Football Club'. Argentina's 'División Palermo – Season 2', also known internationally as 'Community Squad', received the Best Comedy Series award. The show competed against India's 'Vir Das: Fool Volume', the UK's 'Man vs Baby' and Spain's 'Old Dog, New Tricks'.

The acting categories also saw international recognition. Bobby Schofield from the United Kingdom won Best Performance by an Actor for his role in 'Unforgivable', while Belgium's Mona Mina Leon received Best Performance by an Actress for 'Holy Sh!t'.

Among the other major winners, the UK's 'Prisoner 951' received the award for Best TV Movie/Mini-Series, while Türkiye's 'Leyla' won Best Telenovela. The United Kingdom also secured several honours across documentary, news, children's programming and entertainment categories.

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International Emmy Awards 2026: Full Winners List

The 54th International Emmy Awards recognised productions and performances across 16 competitive categories. Here is the complete list of winners:

Category Winner Country Best Drama Series 'Carême' France Best Comedy Series 'División Palermo – Season 2' ('Community Squad') Argentina Best Performance by an Actor Bobby Schofield for 'Unforgivable' United Kingdom Best Performance by an Actress Mona Mina Leon for 'Holy Sh!t' Belgium Best Telenovela 'Leyla' Türkiye Best TV Movie/Mini-Series 'Prisoner 951' United Kingdom Best Documentary 'Louis Theroux: The Settlers' United Kingdom Best Sports Documentary 'The Philipstown Wirecar Grand Prix' South Africa Best Arts Programming 'Der Talentierte Mr. F.' ('The Talented Mr. F.') Germany Best Non-Scripted Entertainment 'Educating Yorkshire – Season 2' United Kingdom Best Short-Form Series 'De Klas van 2000' ('The Class of 2000') Belgium Best News 'The World: 24 Hours in the Kill Zone' United Kingdom Best Current Affairs 'Exposure: Breaking Ranks: Inside Israel's War' United Kingdom Kids: Animation 'The Scarecrows' Wedding United Kingdom Kids: Live-Action 'Dexter Procter: The 10-Year-Old Doctor' United Kingdom Kids: Factual and Entertainment 'Horrible Science' United Kingdom

International Emmy Awards 2026: India’s Nominations

India had two nominations at the 54th International Emmy Awards, with entries competing in the Comedy and Drama Series categories.

Comedian Vir Das received a nomination in the Comedy category for his Netflix special 'Vir Das: Fool Volume'. He competed against Argentina's 'División Palermo – Season 2', the UK's 'Man vs Baby' and Spain's 'Old Dog, New Tricks'. The award eventually went to Argentina's 'División Palermo – Season 2'.

India's second nomination came from SonyLIV's 'Real Kashmir Football Club', which was shortlisted in the Best Drama Series category. The show competed against the UK's 'A Thousand Blows', France's 'Carême' and Argentina's 'Menem'. France's 'Carême' ultimately took home the award.

Starring Manav Kaul and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, 'Real Kashmir Football Club' is directed by Rajesh Mapuskar and Mahesh Mathai. The series premiered on SonyLIV in December 2025 and follows the journey of Real Kashmir FC, a professional football club from Jammu and Kashmir.

Although neither Indian entry won, their nominations brought Indian comedy and television storytelling into the international spotlight.

Bela Bajaria And Gerhard Zeiler Receive Special Honours

Apart from the competitive categories, the ceremony recognised two prominent television industry leaders for their contributions.

Netflix Chief Content Officer Bela Bajaria received the International Emmy Founders Award. The honour recognised her contribution to the global television industry and her role in shaping international content.

Gerhard Zeiler, President of Warner Bros. Discovery International, received the International Emmy Directorate Award for his contribution to the television industry.

The awards added to an evening that celebrated both creative achievements and the people shaping television across different markets.

International Emmy Awards 2026: Complete List Of Nominees

The 54th International Emmy Awards 2026 featured 64 nominees from 22 countries across 16 competitive categories. Here is the complete category-wise list of nominees: