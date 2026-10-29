Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Samay Raina mentioned girlfriend during 'Koffee With Karan' call.

The mention revived past dating rumors with actor Medha Shankr.

He previously humorously denied wedding rumors, citing his tour.

Comedian Samay Raina has sparked fresh curiosity about his relationship status after casually mentioning his girlfriend during phone call with Varun Dhawan on Koffee With Karan Season 9. The exchange took place during a game on the talk show, but Samay didn't reveal his partner's identity, leaving viewers wondering who he was referring to.

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Samay Raina's Unexpected Reply During Varun Dhawan's Call

Varun Dhawan appeared on the third episode of Koffee With Karan Season 9, along with Janhvi Kapoor. During a game titled ‘Hey Karan, It's Me’, Karan Johar asked the actors to call people from the entertainment industry and get them to say the show's signature line. The challenge also required them to act as though they had just heard shocking news.

Varun chose to call Samay and teased him about something that had reportedly been making headlines. When the comedian asked what had happened, Varun suggested it was connected to something Samay had said during an earlier episode.

“I must have said something,” Samay replied.

He then casually added, “At present, I am chilling with my girlfriend.”

Varun eventually revealed that he was calling from Koffee With Karan. Samay responded with the line, “Hey Karan, it's me,” prompting Karan to join the conversation. The host jokingly encouraged him to share more, saying, “See this is how you should be on Koffee With Karan; now tell me more about your girlfriend.”

Samay didn't elaborate on the remark, and Varun ended the call shortly afterwards.

Varun Dhawan called Samay Raina and bro was chilling with his girlfriend 😭 https://t.co/S9NnbbT1AS — Filmy_Duniya (@ayaanpanda1) October 28, 2026

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Samay Raina, Medha Shankar Dating Rumours

Samay's comment has renewed interest in his personal life, particularly because he has previously been linked to actor Medha Shankr. The two have been spotted together on several occasions, while their friendly exchanges on India's Got Latent 2 also fuelled speculation. Samay once referred to Medha as his “sabse achha dost”, or best friend.

In September 2026, rumours also circulated that the pair were planning a December wedding. Samay responded to the speculation with humour on Instagram, writing, “I have my India tour in December. Sorry, Medha will have to postpone.” He accompanied the post with Lata Mangeshkar's song Jhooth Bole Kauva Kate, while Medha reacted with laughing emojis.