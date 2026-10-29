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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesSamay Raina's 'Chilling With Girlfriend' Reply To Varun Dhawan's Call On 'Koffee With Karan' Sparks Dating Speculation

Samay Raina's 'Chilling With Girlfriend' Reply To Varun Dhawan's Call On 'Koffee With Karan' Sparks Dating Speculation

Samay Raina mentioned his girlfriend during a call with Varun Dhawan on Koffee With Karan Season 9, renewing curiosity about his relationship status.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 29 Oct 2026 06:42 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Samay Raina mentioned girlfriend during 'Koffee With Karan' call.
  • The mention revived past dating rumors with actor Medha Shankr.
  • He previously humorously denied wedding rumors, citing his tour.

Comedian Samay Raina has sparked fresh curiosity about his relationship status after casually mentioning his girlfriend during phone call with Varun Dhawan on Koffee With Karan Season 9. The exchange took place during a game on the talk show, but Samay didn't reveal his partner's identity, leaving viewers wondering who he was referring to.

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Samay Raina's Unexpected Reply During Varun Dhawan's Call

Varun Dhawan appeared on the third episode of Koffee With Karan Season 9, along with Janhvi Kapoor. During a game titled ‘Hey Karan, It's Me’, Karan Johar asked the actors to call people from the entertainment industry and get them to say the show's signature line. The challenge also required them to act as though they had just heard shocking news.

Varun chose to call Samay and teased him about something that had reportedly been making headlines. When the comedian asked what had happened, Varun suggested it was connected to something Samay had said during an earlier episode.

“I must have said something,” Samay replied.

He then casually added, “At present, I am chilling with my girlfriend.”

Varun eventually revealed that he was calling from Koffee With Karan. Samay responded with the line, “Hey Karan, it's me,” prompting Karan to join the conversation. The host jokingly encouraged him to share more, saying, “See this is how you should be on Koffee With Karan; now tell me more about your girlfriend.”

Samay didn't elaborate on the remark, and Varun ended the call shortly afterwards.

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Samay Raina, Medha Shankar Dating Rumours

Samay's comment has renewed interest in his personal life, particularly because he has previously been linked to actor Medha Shankr. The two have been spotted together on several occasions, while their friendly exchanges on India's Got Latent 2 also fuelled speculation. Samay once referred to Medha as his “sabse achha dost”, or best friend.

In September 2026, rumours also circulated that the pair were planning a December wedding. Samay responded to the speculation with humour on Instagram, writing, “I have my India tour in December. Sorry, Medha will have to postpone.” He accompanied the post with Lata Mangeshkar's song Jhooth Bole Kauva Kate, while Medha reacted with laughing emojis.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

When did Samay Raina mention having a girlfriend?

Samay Raina casually mentioned his girlfriend during a phone call with Varun Dhawan on Koffee With Karan Season 9. This happened during a game on the talk show.

Did Samay Raina reveal his girlfriend's identity?

No, Samay Raina did not reveal his girlfriend's identity during the call. He only casually added that he was chilling with his girlfriend.

Who has Samay Raina been previously linked to?

Samay Raina has previously been linked to actor Medha Shankr. They have been spotted together on several occasions and had friendly exchanges.

Were there rumors about Samay Raina and Medha Shankr getting married?

Yes, in September 2026, rumors circulated that they were planning a December wedding. Samay humorously addressed this on Instagram, attributing a postponement to his India tour.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 29 Oct 2026 06:42 AM (IST)
Tags :
Karan Johar Varun Dhawan Medha Shankr Samay Raina Koffee With Karan Season 9
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