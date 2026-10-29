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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesPeter Medak, Director Of 'Breaking Bad', 'The Krays' Passes Away At 88

Peter Medak, Director Of 'Breaking Bad', 'The Krays' Passes Away At 88

Peter Medak, director of ‘The Changeling’, ‘The Krays’ and ‘The Ruling Class’, has died in Los Angeles at 88, leaving behind a six-decade film and television career.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 29 Oct 2026 07:09 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Filmmaker Peter Medak died at 88 in Los Angeles.
  • His celebrated films included The Ruling Class and The Changeling.
  • Medak also directed acclaimed TV series like The Wire.

Hungarian-born filmmaker and actor Peter Medak, best known for directing The Changeling, The Krays and The Ruling Class, has died in Los Angeles at the age of 88. According to Variety, Medak passed away on Tuesday, October 27. His career spanned six decades, during which he directed 27 feature films and worked across psychological horror, black comedy, crime dramas and television.

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Peter Medak’s Acclaimed Films

Medak made his feature directorial debut with Negatives in 1968, starring Glenda Jackson. His career gained further recognition in 1972 with The Ruling Class, a satirical film featuring Peter O’Toole. The film competed for the prestigious Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival, while O’Toole earned an Oscar nomination for his performance.

One of Medak’s most celebrated works was the 1980 supernatural thriller The Changeling, starring George C. Scott. The film received widespread acclaim and won eight Genie Awards, including Best Motion Picture. Medak continued to explore crime drama with The Krays, his 1990 film about British gangsters. The film further cemented his reputation as a filmmaker and earned him the Evening Standard Award for Best Director.

His other film credits included A Day in the Death of Joe Egg, Let Him Have It and Romeo Is Bleeding, which starred Gary Oldman. 

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From Television To Documentary Filmmaking

Beyond cinema, Medak built an extensive television career, directing episodes of acclaimed series including Homicide: Life on the Street, The Wire, Breaking Bad and House.

In 2018, he revisited a difficult chapter in his filmmaking journey with the documentary The Ghost of Peter Sellers. The film examined the troubled production of the 1970s comedy Ghost in the Noonday Sun.

Medak is survived by his four children, Christopher, Joshua, Karen and Cornela, and five grandchildren.

(With inputs from ANI)

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Frequently Asked Questions

When and where did Peter Medak pass away?

Peter Medak died on Tuesday, October 27, in Los Angeles at the age of 88. He was a Hungarian-born filmmaker and actor.

What are some of Peter Medak's most famous directorial works?

He is best known for directing films such as The Changeling, The Krays, and The Ruling Class. Medak also directed many acclaimed television episodes.

What kind of films did Peter Medak direct?

Medak directed 27 feature films across various genres, including psychological horror, black comedy, and crime dramas. His career spanned six decades in total.

Which of Peter Medak's films received multiple Genie Awards?

His 1980 supernatural thriller, The Changeling, starring George C. Scott, won eight Genie Awards, including Best Motion Picture.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 29 Oct 2026 07:09 AM (IST)
Tags :
Breaking Bad Peter Medak The Changeling The Krays The Ruling Class Peter Medak Death
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