Peter Medak, Director Of 'Breaking Bad', 'The Krays' Passes Away At 88

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Filmmaker Peter Medak died at 88 in Los Angeles.

His celebrated films included The Ruling Class and The Changeling.

Medak also directed acclaimed TV series like The Wire.

Hungarian-born filmmaker and actor Peter Medak, best known for directing The Changeling, The Krays and The Ruling Class, has died in Los Angeles at the age of 88. According to Variety, Medak passed away on Tuesday, October 27. His career spanned six decades, during which he directed 27 feature films and worked across psychological horror, black comedy, crime dramas and television.

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Peter Medak’s Acclaimed Films

Medak made his feature directorial debut with Negatives in 1968, starring Glenda Jackson. His career gained further recognition in 1972 with The Ruling Class, a satirical film featuring Peter O’Toole. The film competed for the prestigious Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival, while O’Toole earned an Oscar nomination for his performance.

One of Medak’s most celebrated works was the 1980 supernatural thriller The Changeling, starring George C. Scott. The film received widespread acclaim and won eight Genie Awards, including Best Motion Picture. Medak continued to explore crime drama with The Krays, his 1990 film about British gangsters. The film further cemented his reputation as a filmmaker and earned him the Evening Standard Award for Best Director.

His other film credits included A Day in the Death of Joe Egg, Let Him Have It and Romeo Is Bleeding, which starred Gary Oldman.

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From Television To Documentary Filmmaking

Beyond cinema, Medak built an extensive television career, directing episodes of acclaimed series including Homicide: Life on the Street, The Wire, Breaking Bad and House.

In 2018, he revisited a difficult chapter in his filmmaking journey with the documentary The Ghost of Peter Sellers. The film examined the troubled production of the 1970s comedy Ghost in the Noonday Sun.

Medak is survived by his four children, Christopher, Joshua, Karen and Cornela, and five grandchildren.

(With inputs from ANI)