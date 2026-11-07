James Bond Casting: Robert Pattinson, Nicholas Hoult Join Three Actors In 007 Screen Tests

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Pattinson and Hoult reportedly joined final Bond screen tests.

Five contenders completed final rounds of screen testing.

Next James Bond announcement expected by November's end.

The search for the next James Bond has taken another turn, with Robert Pattinson and Nicholas Hoult reportedly joining the list of actors considered for the iconic role. According to Deadline, the two actors underwent screen tests alongside Jack Lowden, Josh O’Connor and Callum Turner. This brings the reported number of contenders to five, although the identities of all those who tested have not been officially confirmed. The final auditions took place towards the end of October after scheduling changes delayed the original plan. The makers are expected to reach a decision later this month.

James Bond Casting: Five Actors In The Running

According to Deadline, Robert Pattinson and Nicholas Hoult have emerged as two additional names in the race to become the next 007. They reportedly joined Jack Lowden, Josh O’Connor and Callum Turner for the final round of screen tests. The report states that although four actors were initially expected to audition, a fifth screen test was added at the last minute. However, it remains unclear which actor was the late addition.

The casting process has been underway for several months, with director Denis Villeneuve, producers Amy Pascal and David Heyman, and the studio narrowing down the list of potential candidates.

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James Bond Auditions: How The Casting Process Unfolded

The search officially gathered momentum in spring 2026 when the studio announced that casting director Nina Gold would oversee the process. Following approximately two months of meetings, the first round of auditions was expected to take place in August. The production team subsequently shortlisted candidates and worked on arranging screen tests in September.

The final auditions were initially scheduled for earlier in October. However, scheduling difficulties involving the shortlisted actors forced the makers to postpone them until the end of the month. The revised dates allowed the candidates to complete their tests around the same time.

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According to Deadline, the final group consisted of no more than five actors, with Turner and O’Connor among those who tested for the role.

When Will The Next James Bond Be Announced?

The makers have not revealed when they intend to finalise the casting decision. However, sources cited by Deadline suggest that an announcement could come before the end of November, potentially ahead of Thanksgiving.

With five actors reportedly completing screen tests, the competition for the role appears to be approaching its final stage. The studio is yet to confirm any of the reported names or announce Daniel Craig's successor. Whether Pattinson, Hoult or another contender eventually takes over as 007 remains to be seen. For now, the Bond casting decision is one of Hollywood's most closely watched developments.