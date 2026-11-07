'Attempt To Murder Him': Vidyut Jammwal On Tiger Shroff's Mental State After Firing Incident

Actor Vidyut Jammwal has spoken about Tiger Shroff's experience following the firing outside a football club in Mumbai's Juhu area, revealing that he personally spoke to the actor after the incident. Vidyut acknowledged that the episode could have left Tiger dealing with considerable stress and pressure, affecting aspects of his everyday life and fitness routine. During a conversation with Ranveer Allahbadia, the actor reflected on the psychological impact of witnessing gunfire at close quarters and shared what he told Tiger. He also said that Tiger was trying his best to recover from the experience.

Vidyut Jammwal On Tiger Shroff's Mental State

During his conversation with Ranveer Allahbadia, Vidyut discussed how the firing incident might have affected Tiger's confidence and routine. He suggested that the actor could find it difficult to return to activities such as playing football or sharing fitness videos on social media, particularly because of how people might react.

Vidyut said, "I can imagine the pressure you have. With you, the experience you have gone through will limit you from playing football; you might not be posting a lot of fitness videos, thinking people might make fun of you, or not posting your kicking videos, and that could be the reason for his ageing. This is the time when he can decide if he wants to become the fittest version of himself or become better than that. He is happy, stressed for sure."

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The actor also recalled telling Tiger that his experience was something very few people could relate to. Vidyut drew a comparison with the kind of situations encountered by Army personnel while describing the impact of witnessing someone firing a gun at close range.

He said, "I was telling him that there would be nobody in the world who could say, 'I have seen a shooter shoot in front of my face.' This happens in the Army."

Vidyut Calls Firing An Attempt To Murder

Vidyut further emphasised that Tiger's experience should not be treated as an ordinary incident. He said that people could not fully understand what the actor had gone through or decide how he should respond to it. Explaining why Tiger's stress was understandable, Vidyut added, "I told Tiger that he has to be stressed because there has been an attempt to murder him, so it cannot be a normal experience. So, he is good and trying his best to get out of this."

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What Happened In The Tiger Shroff Firing Incident?

The firing took place on October 18 outside a football club near Pushpa Narsee Park in Mumbai's Juhu area. Tiger Shroff was at the scene but escaped without injury. His driver and an autorickshaw driver were reportedly injured during the incident. Tiger has not issued an official statement about the firing so far. Vidyut's comments offer a glimpse into the incident's personal impact on Tiger, as the actor continues to deal with its aftermath.

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