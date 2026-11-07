Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Sourav Joshi's Goa vlog sparked backlash over outfit visibility.

Viewers questioned the footage's inclusion, calling it inappropriate.

Joshi previously faced criticism for a pet dog water dare.

Previous makeshift car pool video raised serious safety concerns.

YouTuber Sourav Joshi has drawn criticism on social media after a clip from his recent Goa vacation vlog featuring his wife, Avantika Bhatt, began circulating online. The footage has sparked debate over a particular camera angle and why the moment was retained in the final video. Several viewers have questioned whether the incident was accidental or if the YouTuber had noticed it before uploading the vlog. The clip shows Sourav giving a room tour before stepping outside to show the private pool. As the camera captures the area, the lighting makes Avantika's outfit appear transparent, prompting reactions from viewers.

Sourav Joshi's Goa Vlog Sparks Backlash

The controversy began after a section of Sourav's Goa vlog started gaining traction on social media. The video was filmed during his holiday with Avantika. While showing viewers around their accommodation, Sourav walks towards the private pool, where the lighting makes his wife's outfit appear see-through on camera.

मशहूर यूट्यूबर सौरभ जोशी ने अपनी ही पत्नी अवंतिका का 23 सेकेंड का वीडियो लीक कर दिया 🚨 हैरानी की बात ये है कि वीडियो शूट हुआ, एडिट हुआ और फिर पब्लिक भी कर दिया गया। ये वीडियो तो नॉर्मल था लेकिन उनका जो अगला वीडियो है वो...Read news https://t.co/akOc8FCl6p — Mr Shiva 🔱 (@MrShiva__) November 6, 2026

The clip was subsequently shared across social media platforms, with viewers questioning how the footage remained in the final edit. Some users also wondered whether the camera angle was intentional or simply overlooked during editing. Reacting to the video, one social media user wrote, "The surprising thing is that the video was shot, edited, and then made public."

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Another questioned the YouTuber's editing process, saying, "Does Sourav Joshi post videos like these intentionally, or doesn't he even recheck before posting? What was that camera angle bruh?" A third user commented, "He should have checked it first." Several others also criticised the clip, describing the moment as "inappropriate."

पहले सौरभ जोशी ने अपनी बीवी का मुँह न दिखाकर पैसे कमाए अब वो बीवी के प्राइवेट पार्ट और वीडियो डालकर पैसे कमा रहा है 🤣 @grok तुम बताओ इसके पीछे क्या मामला है ऐसे वीडियो क्यों डाल रहा है 🤣 सोशल मीडिया में https://t.co/gok9q4xOIe https://t.co/mnkntNkg9d — Vinod Vishwakarma (@we_knowd) November 5, 2026

Sourav Joshi's Earlier Controversies

This is not the first time Sourav has faced criticism over a vlog featuring Avantika. In October 2026, the YouTuber attracted negative reactions after asking his wife to drink water from their pet dog Oreo's bowl during a game of Truth or Dare.

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Avantika initially appeared reluctant but eventually completed the challenge. The incident did not go down well with several viewers, who questioned why she was asked to perform the dare. Sourav later responded to the criticism, explaining that the bowl had been washed and the water was clean.

Sourav Joshi Faced Safety Concerns In August

Earlier, in August 2026, Sourav was criticised over another video featuring his friends. The footage showed them converting the rear section of a moving vehicle into a makeshift swimming pool.

The video prompted concerns about road safety, with viewers questioning the risks involved in carrying out such an activity. Some also raised objections over the potential wastage of water. Sourav's latest Goa vlog has once again brought his content choices under scrutiny, with viewers debating the responsibility creators have when filming, editing and sharing personal moments online.