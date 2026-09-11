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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesIs Harry Styles Retiring? Singer Fuels Rumours With ‘I Don’t Know What Comes Next’ Message

Is Harry Styles Retiring? Singer Fuels Rumours With ‘I Don’t Know What Comes Next’ Message

Harry Styles has sparked retirement rumours after saying he doesn’t know what comes next once his Together, Together Tour concludes.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 11 Sep 2026 01:11 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Harry Styles announced final tour cities, expressed future uncertainty.
  • Fans speculate on his retirement following career reflections.
  • Styles has not confirmed retirement; more shows scheduled.

Harry Styles has left fans wondering about his future after announcing the final cities for his ongoing Together, Together Tour and admitting he isn't sure what comes next once the shows are over. The singer has confirmed that additional 2027 dates will be added to the global tour, although the cities and dates are yet to be announced.

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Harry Styles Talks About His Career

In an email to fans, Styles revealed that more 2027 shows would be added to the tour, which is now heading towards its conclusion. He described the decision to continue with the dates as “daunting” before reflecting on how long music has been part of his life.

Styles began his career at 16 as a member of One Direction and has since established himself as a solo artist.

“Being an artist is the only life I’ve ever known really, I have been doing this since I was 16 years old. Tomorrow’s announcement will be the final cities of Together, Together,” Styles wrote.

He also opened up about what might happen after the tour, and it was that part of his message that quickly caught fans' attention.

“After that, I don’t know what comes next for me, but I know that I’m excited to find out,” Styles said. “Thank you for coming out to see us, and for all the love and support you’ve given me over the years.”

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Fans Speculate About Harry Styles Retirement

The singer's comments immediately prompted speculation that he could be considering a major break from music or even stepping away from performing. Some fans described the message as Styles “soft launching his retirement”, while others questioned what he meant by not knowing what comes next.

However, Styles has not confirmed that he plans to retire from music.

The speculation has also been fuelled by his previous decision to take an extended break. His 22-month Love on Tour run ended in July 2023, after which he stayed largely out of the spotlight before returning with his fourth studio album, Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally.

For now, there is no confirmed retirement announcement. Styles remains scheduled to perform further Together, Together Tour shows, including dates in Melbourne and Sydney later this year, followed by the 2027 cities that are yet to be revealed.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the latest update on Harry Styles' 'Together, Together Tour'?

Harry Styles has announced the final cities for his ongoing 'Together, Together Tour'. Additional 2027 dates will be added to the global tour, though specific locations and dates are yet to be revealed.

Has Harry Styles announced his retirement from music?

No, Harry Styles has not confirmed any plans to retire from music. Despite fan speculation, he only expressed uncertainty about what comes next for him after the tour.

What has Harry Styles said about his future career plans?

He stated he doesn't know what comes next for him after the tour but is excited to find out. He also described the decision to continue adding dates to the tour as

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 11 Sep 2026 01:11 PM (IST)
Tags :
Harry Styles Harry Styles Retirement Together Together Tour
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