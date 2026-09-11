Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Veteran actor Sharat Saxena underwent six-hour spine surgery at 76.

He shared optimistic recovery updates, showing his cheerful spirit.

Saxena humorously planned 'gym tomorrow' and showed determination.

Earlier, he posted standing MRI images before the procedure.

Veteran actor Sharat Saxena has undergone a six-hour spine surgery at the age of 76. The actor, known for his memorable roles in films including Mr India, Tridev and Ghayal, has now shared glimpses of his hospital stay and recovery, making it clear that he's approaching the difficult phase with plenty of optimism.

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Sharat Saxena Shares Recovery Update After Spine Surgery

Sharat Saxena took to social media on Friday morning to give fans an update on his condition. Alongside a series of photographs from the hospital, the actor wrote, “6 hour spine surgery- done CAN’T KEEP A GOOD MAN DOWN”.

One of the images shows Saxena resting on a hospital bed soon after the procedure, smiling at the camera as family members and friends stand beside him. Despite having undergone a lengthy surgery, the veteran actor appeared cheerful in the photographs.

He later shared a picture from his journey home, seated inside a car with friends. His next update carried an equally upbeat message, “PARTY TODAY GYM TOMORROW”, suggesting that he was already looking ahead to getting back to his routine.

Saxena also kept his trademark humour alive during his recovery. One hospital photograph featured the words “NO MORE SOUP!!!”, while another carried the message “NO MORE WALKING STICK!!!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sharat Saxena (@sharat_saxena)

Actor Had Shared Standing MRI Pictures Before Surgery

The latest update follows pictures Saxena had posted days earlier while undergoing a standing MRI before his lumbar spine surgery at Bombay Hospital.

Sharing the images at the time, he wrote, “Standing mri before lumbar spine surgery at Bombay Hospital.” In the photographs, he could be seen secured inside an upright MRI machine during the scan.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sharat Saxena (@sharat_saxena)

At 76, Saxena has continued to remain associated with fitness, maintaining a demanding exercise routine well into his seventies. In earlier interviews, he had spoken about spending around two hours training each day. He had recalled that a 20-minute workout used to leave him exhausted when he was younger, while later in life he could train for two hours and still feel good.

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Sharat Saxena's Five-Decade Film Career

Saxena has been part of the Indian film industry for more than five decades and has worked in over 250 films across Hindi and other Indian languages.

His filmography includes popular titles such as Mr India, Tridev, Ghayal, Khiladi, Ghulam, Gupt: The Hidden Truth, Phir Hera Pheri, Baghban, Fanaa, Krrish and Bajrangi Bhaijaan. He was also recently seen in Ajay Devgn-starrer Son of Sardaar 2, where he was largely known for playing villainous roles.

For now, the veteran actor's latest pictures offer a glimpse into his recovery after the major procedure, with Saxena appearing determined to get back on his feet and return to his active routine.

(With inputs from IANS)