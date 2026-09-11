Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan's 'Haiwaan' Is A Remake Of Mohanlal's Malyalam Film 'Oppam'

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan star in 'Haiwaan'.

Priyadarshan directs both, offering new take on original story.

Film recorded Rs 1.03 crore in initial advance bookings.

Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan are set to headline Haiwaan, which is scheduled to release on September 11. While the film has already caught fans’ attention, it is actually a remake of Mohanlal’s 2016 Malayalam crime thriller Oppam. Adding to the connection, Haiwaan is also directed by Priyadarshan, who helmed the original film.

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Priyadarshan Returns With A New Take On 'Oppam'

Interestingly, Priyadarshan, who directed Oppam, is also at the helm of Haiwaan. The new film also features Mohanlal in a cameo, bringing a possible connection between the original and its Hindi remake.

However, Boman Irani, who is part of the cast of Haiwaan, has stressed that audiences shouldn't expect a scene-by-scene recreation of the Malayalam film.

Speaking to India Today, Boman revealed that Priyadarshan intentionally kept the cast from watching Oppam while they were working on Haiwaan. The actor later watched portions of the original himself and said it made clear that the new film had been approached differently.

What Is Mohanlal's 'Oppam' About

Released in 2016, Oppam is a Malayalam-language crime thriller directed by Priyadarshan and based on a story by Govind Vijayan. Produced by Antony Perumbavoor under Aashirvad Cinemas, the film featured Mohanlal, Samuthirakani and Anusree in lead roles.

The story centres on a retired judge who struggles to protect his daughter from a convict he had previously sent to prison. After the judge is murdered, a loyal man with visual impairment steps in to protect the girl.

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'Haiwaan' Advance Booking Update

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Haiwaan has recorded a gross of Rs 1.03 crore through advance bookings. The report states that 44,176 tickets have been sold across 7,368 shows.

Sacnilk also reported gross figures including blocked seats from several major cities. Delhi recorded Rs 47.02 lakh from 844 shows, while Mumbai registered Rs 27.36 lakh from 529 shows. Bengaluru recorded Rs 12.17 lakh from 202 shows, Hyderabad Rs 13.71 lakh from 195 shows and Kolkata Rs 8.4 lakh from 208 shows.