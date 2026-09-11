Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom She met Swami Kailashanand Giri for the film's success.

The spiritual leader blessed Nagar for the film's journey.

Hanuman Ansh producer Anupriya Nagar visited Haridwar to seek the blessings of Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Swami Kailashanand Giri. Her visit comes ahead of the devotional drama’s international release. The 21-year-old economics graduate and filmmaker met the spiritual leader at the Siddh Peeth Dakshin Kali Temple, where she also offered prayers.

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Anupriya Nagar Meets Swami Kailashanand Giri In Haridwar

Following the success of Hanuman Ansh, which is based on the life and teachings of Baba Neem Karoli, Nagar travelled to Haridwar with her parents and grandparents. She met Swami Kailashanand Giri at the temple and sought his blessings for the film and its journey ahead.

During the visit, Nagar also thanked international in-charge Shantanu Shukla for his assistance and the arrangements at the temple.

Speaking to ANI, the filmmaker said, "I will always cherish the guidance he has provided. He blessed me regarding the film we have made on Neem Karoli Maharaj, who is considered an ardent devotee of Lord Hanuman, while Hanuman Ji himself is regarded as the 11th avatar of Lord Shiva. Today, I felt as though I was witnessing the living presence of Lord Hanuman and Lord Shiva right before me in the form of Swami Kailashanand Giri... He also advised me to remember Mahadev and Hanuman Ji whenever I feel afraid."

#WATCH | Haridwar, Uttarakhand | Filmmaker Anupriya Nagar says, "I will always cherish the guidance he has provided. He blessed me regarding the film we have made on Neem Karoli Maharaj, who is considered an ardent devotee of Lord Hanuman, while Hanuman Ji himself is regarded as… https://t.co/n06JNelp6m pic.twitter.com/IwW00w4iez — ANI (@ANI) September 11, 2026

Swami Kailashanand Giri Blesses The Film's Journey

Swami Kailashanand Giri said Nagar had arrived with her parents and grandparents with deep faith and devotion. He also recalled that she had drawn inspiration from his spiritual practices and rituals over a long period.

According to him, Nagar had remembered him at a time when there were concerns that the film might not succeed. He said the experience gave her encouragement that things would work out. He further said that after receiving darshan of Lord Hanuman, the film went on to achieve success.

The spiritual leader also blessed Nagar for greater success and recognition in her future work.

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Hanuman Ansh Set For Global Release On September 11

The film's production company, Hombale Films, has now announced that the Hindi devotional drama will reach international audiences. Hanuman Ansh is scheduled for a worldwide release on September 11, 2026, with Hombale Films handling its international distribution.

Announcing the release date, the makers wrote, A story rooted in faith. A journey beyond borders. We, @hombalefilms, are proud to take #HanumanAnsh to international audiences through @HombaleOverseas. The spiritual journey of Maharaj-ji reaches the world, as @hanumanansh arrives worldwide on September 11, 2026."