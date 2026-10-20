Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Name Second Daughter Devi; Share FIRST Pic On Dussehra

Actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have revealed the name of their second daughter, a month after welcoming her into their family. The couple announced that their newborn is named Devi Padukone Singh through a new Instagram post featuring a family photograph with their elder daughter, Dua Padukone Singh. They had shared the news of the baby's arrival on September 19, posting a picture of her footprint with the message, “Welcome baby girl!” The announcement was signed by Dua, Deepika and Ranveer. The couple are now parents to two daughters, having welcomed Dua in September 2024.

Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh Reveal Baby’s Name

Deepika and Ranveer shared the name of their younger daughter, Devi Padukone Singh, in a new social media post on Tuesday. The family photograph features the actors with their elder daughter, Dua. The couple had announced their second daughter's arrival on September 19. At the time, they posted an image of the newborn's footprint along with the words, “Welcome baby girl!” The message was signed off by Dua, Deepika and Ranveer.

ALSO READ | Vijay Deverakonda Couldn’t Find The Right Ring For Rashmika Mandanna In Italy, Reveals Proposal Story On KWK 9

A Look At Their Family

Deepika and Ranveer welcomed their first daughter, Dua Padukone Singh, on September 8, 2024. They revealed her name a few months later, sharing a photograph of her during the Diwali festive period. The actors have generally kept Dua away from the public eye. The couple married in November 2018 and have also worked together on several films directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, including Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat.

ALSO READ | Tiger Shroff Seen Without Bandages In New PICS After Mumbai Firing; Meets Minister Ashish Shelar

What’s Next For The Family?

With the announcement of Devi's name, Deepika and Ranveer have shared another milestone with their fans. The couple have not shared further details about their newborn beyond the family photograph and name announcement.