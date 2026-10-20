Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom He went down on one knee for her.

Vijay Deverakonda has revealed why his plan to propose to Rashmika Mandanna during their Italy trip did not work out as expected. Appearing on Karan Johar's popular chat show Koffee With Karan Season 9, the actor opened up about wanting to give Rashmika a special proposal story and recalled how he eventually popped the question during their wedding celebrations in Udaipur.

Vijay Deverakonda Wanted To Propose To Rashmika Mandanna In Italy

Recalling his plans on the show, Vijay explained that he wanted Rashmika to have a memorable proposal story, even though such romantic gestures do not come naturally to him.

The actor reportedly said, “Didn't want Rashmika not to have one.”

Speaking about their trip to Italy in December, Vijay added, “I felt like I didn't want her to not have a proposal story just because I am not that kind. I wanted to do it in Italy but couldn't find the right ring.”

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Vijay Reveals When He Finally Proposed To Rashmika

Vijay also revealed when he eventually proposed to Rashmika, recalling the moment during their wedding celebrations in Udaipur. Addressing speculation about the timing of his proposal, the actor said, “I proposed to her on the first day of our wedding in Udaipur, which was the sangeet night.”

He further recalled gathering his friends after the sangeet ceremony so they could be present for the occasion. “I went down on one knee and proposed to her. I didn't want to take that moment away from her,” he said.

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Vijay Deverakonda And Rashmika Mandanna's Relationship

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna first worked together in the Telugu film Geetha Govindam (2018) and later reunited for Dear Comrade (2019). Their on-screen chemistry led to years of speculation about their relationship, although the actors largely kept their personal lives private. The couple married in Udaipur, Rajasthan, on February 26, in an intimate ceremony attended by family members and close friends.

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They announced their wedding plans through social media on February 22, referring to the celebration as the 'Wedding of VIROSH', a name popularised by their fans. Their appearance on Koffee With Karan 9 offers viewers a closer look at their relationship and the personal moments behind their journey together.