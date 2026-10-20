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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesVijay Deverakonda Couldn’t Find The Right Ring For Rashmika Mandanna In Italy, Reveals Proposal Story On KWK 9

Vijay Deverakonda Couldn’t Find The Right Ring For Rashmika Mandanna In Italy, Reveals Proposal Story On KWK 9

Vijay Deverakonda revealed on Koffee With Karan 9 why he couldn't propose to Rashmika Mandanna during their Italy trip, and how he finally popped the question on their sangeet night in Udaipur.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Updated at : 20 Oct 2026 05:52 PM (IST)
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  • He went down on one knee for her.

Vijay Deverakonda has revealed why his plan to propose to Rashmika Mandanna during their Italy trip did not work out as expected. Appearing on Karan Johar's popular chat show Koffee With Karan Season 9, the actor opened up about wanting to give Rashmika a special proposal story and recalled how he eventually popped the question during their wedding celebrations in Udaipur.

Vijay Deverakonda Wanted To Propose To Rashmika Mandanna In Italy

Recalling his plans on the show, Vijay explained that he wanted Rashmika to have a memorable proposal story, even though such romantic gestures do not come naturally to him.

The actor reportedly said, “Didn't want Rashmika not to have one.”

Speaking about their trip to Italy in December, Vijay added, “I felt like I didn't want her to not have a proposal story just because I am not that kind. I wanted to do it in Italy but couldn't find the right ring.” 

Also Read: ‘Don’t Focus On Small VFX Flaws’: Yash Appeals To Fans Ahead Of ‘Ramayana’ World Premiere In Los Angeles

Vijay Reveals When He Finally Proposed To Rashmika

Vijay also revealed when he eventually proposed to Rashmika, recalling the moment during their wedding celebrations in Udaipur. Addressing speculation about the timing of his proposal, the actor said, “I proposed to her on the first day of our wedding in Udaipur, which was the sangeet night.”

He further recalled gathering his friends after the sangeet ceremony so they could be present for the occasion. “I went down on one knee and proposed to her. I didn't want to take that moment away from her,” he said. 

 
 
 
 
 
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A post shared by JioHotstar Reality (@jiohotstarreality)

Also Read: Rohit Shetty Replaces Salman Khan As ‘Bigg Boss’ Weekend Ka Vaar Host Amid Fresh Bishnoi Gang Threat

Vijay Deverakonda And Rashmika Mandanna's Relationship

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna first worked together in the Telugu film Geetha Govindam (2018) and later reunited for Dear Comrade (2019). Their on-screen chemistry led to years of speculation about their relationship, although the actors largely kept their personal lives private. The couple married in Udaipur, Rajasthan, on February 26, in an intimate ceremony attended by family members and close friends.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rashmika Mandanna (@rashmika_mandanna)

They announced their wedding plans through social media on February 22, referring to the celebration as the 'Wedding of VIROSH', a name popularised by their fans. Their appearance on Koffee With Karan 9 offers viewers a closer look at their relationship and the personal moments behind their journey together.

Frequently Asked Questions

When did Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna get married?

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna got married on February 26, 2026. Their intimate ceremony took place in Udaipur, Rajasthan, attended by family and close friends.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 20 Oct 2026 05:52 PM (IST)
Tags :
Koffee With Karan Vijay Deverakonda Rashmika Mandanna Jio Hotstar
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