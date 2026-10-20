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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesTiger Shroff Seen Without Bandages In New PICS After Mumbai Firing; Meets Minister Ashish Shelar

Tiger Shroff Seen Without Bandages In New PICS After Mumbai Firing; Meets Minister Ashish Shelar

Tiger Shroff Firing Case: The actor is seen without bandages in new pictures shared by Maharashtra minister Ashish Shelar. The photos have come as a relief to his fans and well-wishers.

Written By : Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 20 Oct 2026 05:16 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Juhu firing incident saw Tiger Shroff's driver shot.
  • Ministers visited Shroff; actor appeared recovering from injuries.
  • Three suspects arrested in Rajasthan, now transferred to Mumbai.

Tiger Shroff was seen without any bandages in fresh photographs shared by Maharashtra Minister Ashish Shelar, who visited him following the firing incident in Mumbai’s Juhu area on Sunday. The photos have come as a relief to his fans and well-wishers.

On Monday, a day after the incident, Jackie Shroff met CM Devendra Fadnavis at an event. Earlier, on the day of the firing, Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde visited Tiger Shroff at his residence. The actor was seen with dressings on his shoulder and chest and a bandage on his right arm as he sat alongside Shinde, while his mother, Ayesha Shroff, looked on.

Tiger Shroff Seen Without Bandages In New PICS

Ashish shared several pictures from his meeting with the actor, who was dressed in a black vest and appeared to be chatting with the minister and others present.

ALSO READ| Salman Khan Makes First Appearance After Tiger Shroff Firing Incident, Spotted With Heavy Security At Mumbai Airport

Sharing the photographs, the minister wrote, “Visited Tiger Shroff and enquired about his well-being following the unfortunate firing incident in Juhu. Such acts of violence have no place in our society.”

He further wished him “strength and a speedy recovery”.

Tiger Shroff Firing Case

The firing took place at around 7 pm on Sunday in Juhu, as Tiger Shroff was leaving a football club. The accused opened fire at his car. The actor was not hurt, but his driver, Firdaus, was hit by a bullet. He later switched seats with Firdaus and drove him to the hospital.

Police say the suspects were apprehended while travelling on a train. A case has been registered under Sections 109(1) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Sections 3 and 25 of the Arms Act.

The three men, arrested in Kota, Rajasthan, have now been handed over to Mumbai Police after a court granted a 48-hour transit remand. A Maharashtra Police team is bringing them to Mumbai, where they are expected to be questioned further about the firing and their alleged roles in it. They are being brought in today rather than Monday, as originally expected.

ALSO READ| New Video Shows Tiger Shroff Interacting With Fans Moments Before Firing | WATCH

To move the accused safely, Mumbai Police resorted to a contingency arrangement called 'Plan B'. The team stayed back in Kota, and the accused were kept at the Railway Colony police station overnight. Visuals from the location showed heavy security, with personnel from the Mumbai Crime Branch and Rajasthan Police maintaining a cordon around the premises.

Ramswaroop Meena, Station House Officer of Railway Colony Police Station, confirmed that the court had granted the 48-hour transit remand and that Maharashtra Police were taking the accused to Mumbai.

"After being arrested yesterday, they were produced before the competent court for a transit remand. The court granted the transit remand, following which they were handed over to the Mumbai Police," he said.

Explaining the overnight stay, Mishra said the personnel had been travelling for a long time and were exhausted. Security was also a factor. "For security and safety reasons, it was deemed necessary that they not depart during the night; hence, they stayed here," he said.

The investigation is underway.

Frequently Asked Questions

Was Tiger Shroff injured in the recent firing incident?

The article states that Tiger Shroff was not hurt in the incident. However, his driver, Firdaus, was reportedly hit by a bullet.

Where and when did the firing incident take place?

The firing occurred around 7 pm on Sunday in Juhu. It happened as Tiger Shroff was leaving a football club.

Have any arrests been made in connection with the firing?

Yes, three men were arrested in Kota, Rajasthan, in connection with the firing. They have been handed over to Mumbai Police after a transit remand was granted.

What was 'Plan B' used by the Mumbai Police?

'Plan B' was a contingency arrangement to safely transport the accused from Kota to Mumbai. It involved keeping them at the Railway Colony police station overnight for security reasons.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English, where she leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk. She covers stories across beats and is an award-winning poet. Her off-hours look like a stack of non-fiction and a cat with strong opinions about personal space.

Write to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 20 Oct 2026 05:14 PM (IST)
Tags :
Tiger Shroff ENtertainment News Tiger Shroff Firing Incident
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