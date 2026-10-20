Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Juhu firing incident saw Tiger Shroff's driver shot.

Ministers visited Shroff; actor appeared recovering from injuries.

Three suspects arrested in Rajasthan, now transferred to Mumbai.

Tiger Shroff was seen without any bandages in fresh photographs shared by Maharashtra Minister Ashish Shelar, who visited him following the firing incident in Mumbai’s Juhu area on Sunday. The photos have come as a relief to his fans and well-wishers.

On Monday, a day after the incident, Jackie Shroff met CM Devendra Fadnavis at an event. Earlier, on the day of the firing, Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde visited Tiger Shroff at his residence. The actor was seen with dressings on his shoulder and chest and a bandage on his right arm as he sat alongside Shinde, while his mother, Ayesha Shroff, looked on.

Tiger Shroff Seen Without Bandages In New PICS

Ashish shared several pictures from his meeting with the actor, who was dressed in a black vest and appeared to be chatting with the minister and others present.

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Sharing the photographs, the minister wrote, “Visited Tiger Shroff and enquired about his well-being following the unfortunate firing incident in Juhu. Such acts of violence have no place in our society.”

He further wished him “strength and a speedy recovery”.

Visited Tiger Shroff and enquired about his well-being following the unfortunate firing incident in Juhu. Such acts of violence have no place in our society. Wishing him strength and a speedy recovery. ............. अभिनेता टायगर श्रॉफ यांच्यावर जुहू येथे झालेल्या गोळीबाराच्या भ्याड हल्ल्याबाबत त्यांची भेट घेऊन, प्रकृतीची विचारपूस केली. #Maharashtra #AshishShelar — Adv. Ashish Shelar - ॲड. आशिष शेलार (@ShelarAshish) October 20, 2026

Tiger Shroff Firing Case

The firing took place at around 7 pm on Sunday in Juhu, as Tiger Shroff was leaving a football club. The accused opened fire at his car. The actor was not hurt, but his driver, Firdaus, was hit by a bullet. He later switched seats with Firdaus and drove him to the hospital.

Police say the suspects were apprehended while travelling on a train. A case has been registered under Sections 109(1) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Sections 3 and 25 of the Arms Act.

The three men, arrested in Kota, Rajasthan, have now been handed over to Mumbai Police after a court granted a 48-hour transit remand. A Maharashtra Police team is bringing them to Mumbai, where they are expected to be questioned further about the firing and their alleged roles in it. They are being brought in today rather than Monday, as originally expected.

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To move the accused safely, Mumbai Police resorted to a contingency arrangement called 'Plan B'. The team stayed back in Kota, and the accused were kept at the Railway Colony police station overnight. Visuals from the location showed heavy security, with personnel from the Mumbai Crime Branch and Rajasthan Police maintaining a cordon around the premises.

Ramswaroop Meena, Station House Officer of Railway Colony Police Station, confirmed that the court had granted the 48-hour transit remand and that Maharashtra Police were taking the accused to Mumbai.

"After being arrested yesterday, they were produced before the competent court for a transit remand. The court granted the transit remand, following which they were handed over to the Mumbai Police," he said.

Explaining the overnight stay, Mishra said the personnel had been travelling for a long time and were exhausted. Security was also a factor. "For security and safety reasons, it was deemed necessary that they not depart during the night; hence, they stayed here," he said.

The investigation is underway.