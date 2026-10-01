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English NewsElectionUP MLC Polls: BJP Leader Sanjayan Tripathi Rebels, To Contest Against Party Candidate

UP MLC Polls: BJP Leader Sanjayan Tripathi Rebels, To Contest Against Party Candidate

Tripathi has made it clear that he will contest against the BJP's candidate, Dhruv Kumar Tripathi, from the Gorakhpur-Faizabad constituency.

Written By : Vivek Rai |  Updated at : 01 Oct 2026 02:30 PM (IST)

The upcoming teacher and graduate MLC elections in Uttar Pradesh appear to be creating trouble for the BJP, with senior party leader Dr Sanjayan Tripathi rebelling after being denied a ticket from the Gorakhpur-Faizabad Teachers' constituency.

Tripathi has made it clear that he will contest against the BJP's candidate, Dhruv Kumar Tripathi, from the Gorakhpur-Faizabad constituency. Sanjayan Tripathi said he was the strongest contender for the seat but was denied the ticket, while the party chose to field Dhruv Tripathi.

He alleged that the BJP was "importing" candidates from outside instead of giving opportunities to party leaders and workers who have been working on the ground for the organisation.

BJP Rebel To Contest As Independent

The rebel leader said that several other party members were also becoming increasingly unhappy and could rebel in the coming days.

Sanjayan Tripathi alleged that the BJP had failed to properly coordinate between its office-bearers and workers, which could increase the party's challenges in the constituency.

Tripathi said he had worked for the party with complete loyalty and had been involved in various campaigns for several years.

He said he had contested the Graduate MLC election twice and lost by a narrow margin on both occasions. However, he claimed that his political support base had strengthened over the years and that the BJP was also aware of it.

He further claimed that several teachers and supporters had assured him of their support.

BJP Faces Fresh Challenge In Gorakhpur

The Uttar Pradesh MLC elections are being viewed as a "semi-final" ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. Against this backdrop, signs of dissent within the BJP in Gorakhpur have intensified.

Earlier, BJP Mahila Morcha state vice-president Asmita Chand left the party and joined the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) after being denied the Chillupar Assembly seat. She is also reportedly preparing to contest the 2027 Assembly election from Chillupar on a BSP ticket.

Published at : 01 Oct 2026 02:30 PM (IST)
Tags :
UP Elections UP MLC Elections ELECTIONS Sanjayan Tripathi
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