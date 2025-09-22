Future-Proofing Your Career: Why Language Skills Offer The Ultimate Competitive Advantage

By Amit Baveja

The global workforce is witnessing a significant change. AI, automation, and digital platforms are some of the tools that have replaced traditional education and training approaches. Although machines have improved employee performance, what really helps people stay resilient in their careers are simple human qualities like teamwork, adaptability, and building trust across cultures and borders.

In the evolving professional landscape where human qualities and technology go hand-in-hand, language is more than a means of communication. It is the cornerstone of potential. In today's interconnected world, the ability to communicate effectively is emerging as the most valuable transferable skill that gives workers opportunities to navigate workplaces, embrace international opportunities, and stay future-ready.

Why is Language Proficiency No Longer Optional?

In the past, technical expertise was sufficient to ensure a successful professional career. However, today's rules are different.

A research report titled ‘ENGLISH SKILLS FOR EMPLOYABILITY: SETTING COMMON STANDARDS’ establishes communication skills as the need of the hour.

It is to be noted that all four language skills – reading, writing, speaking, and listening – across various industries lay emphasis on using language in the real-world context.

Language Skills are Important for 3 Reasons:

Employability: Recruiters are increasingly looking for those candidates who can explain concepts clearly, write well, and are persuasive in global settings. According to research, a lack of relevant communication skills continues to be a major source of unemployment among graduates. Adaptability: The ‘Future of Jobs Report 2025’ by the World Economic Forum states that adaptability is one of the most desirable qualities in a prospective employee. As people transform their careers or operate across borders, language proficiency plays the role of a transferable skill. English, prominently, serves as a global language for trade, academics, and diplomacy. However, multilingualism is another important aspect. It allows professionals to interact authentically with local markets and communities across. Collaboration: Modern workplaces are rarely homogeneous. Be it a virtual team connected across borders or a medical ward staffed by foreign specialists, we find different cultures and backgrounds interacting with each other seamlessly. Success is directly proportional to clear communication. A survey conducted amongst business leaders and knowledge workers in the USA reveals that 90% of knowledge workers and 96% of business leaders agree that poor communication negatively impacts their team or company growth. There is, therefore, a clear relationship between business growth and good communication skills.

The Demographic Advantage and the Challenge

According to the ASER 2024 report, 98.1% of children between the ages of 6 and 14 are enrolled in school. Despite high enrolment rates, literacy and numeracy skills are in need of improvement. It is estimated that only 23.4% of grade 3 students in government schools can read a grade 2-level text, and the gap in literacy continues into the later years. In grade 5, only 44.8% of children can read a grade 2-level text. As a result of these learning gaps, when the young learners grow up, they find it hard to compete in an increasingly globalised work environment. It is clear that strengthening the communication skills of learners from a young age is the need of the hour.

Building Language for the Future

To further future-proof people’s careers, language proficiency must be perceived as:

Workplace competence: Skills such as writing reports, conducting interviews, giving presentations, and working in multicultural teams require practical, and not theoretical, proficiency.

Lifelong skill: Language, unlike a one-time certification, is developed by regular practice of reading, listening, writing, and speaking skills in a variety of circumstances.

A gateway to equity: Mastering a widely spoken language can help first-generation learners and professionals from non-English-speaking regions. Consequently, language skills help them overcome confidence barriers and gain access to opportunities.

Employability skill: Educational policies, such as India's NEP 2020, lay emphasis on multilingualism and competency-based learning. However, systemic adoption is expected to take more time. Until then, those who invest in language development, through formal courses, job practice, or personal discipline, are significantly investing in their long-term employment prospects.

For students who are preparing for competitive examinations, graduates starting their first jobs, and professionals looking to develop abroad, one thing remains constant: English is no longer a soft skill, but a core competency. As we prepare for the coming decades, we all should keep in mind that future-proofing careers is about strengthening what makes us humans. Language is the most human, unifying, and future-proof talent out there.

(The author is the Managing Director, Burlington English India & Southeast Asia)

