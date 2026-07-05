Ex-SDM Among 6 Arrested In 71-Hectare Government Land Allotment Scam In UP's Sambhal

Sambhal (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 5 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Police have arrested six people, including a former Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), in connection with an alleged land allotment scam involving 71 hectares of government land in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district, officials said on Sunday.





According to Sambhal Superintendent of Police Krishna Kumar Bishnoi, the case pertains to alleged irregularities in the allotment of 71 hectares of land in Bhauna Nangla village under the Asadpur pargana of Gunnaur tehsil.





Speaking to ANI, Bishnoi said a complaint was lodged by the local lekhpal at Gunnaur police station, following which a departmental inquiry by senior revenue officials found 19 people guilty.





"The complaint alleged that 71 hectares of land had been illegally allotted in the names of fictitious persons. Senior revenue officials conducted an inquiry and found 19 people guilty. An FIR was registered against all of them," the SP said.





He said six accused have so far been arrested and sent to judicial custody.





"Among those arrested is the then SDM Omveer Singh, who was later dismissed from service. The then District Government Counsel (DGC), who had provided the legal opinion for the allotments, has also been arrested. The village head who proposed the allotments in the names of fictitious persons has also been sent to jail," Bishnoi said.





The SP said efforts were underway to restore the entire 71 hectares of land to government possession.





He added, "All the allotments and possession have been cancelled, and efforts are being made to restore the 71 hectares of land to government ownership. Action will be taken against everyone who directly or indirectly participated in this process of attempting to usurp government land."

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)