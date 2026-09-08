PM Modi Vadodara Event Registration Sells Out In An Hour, Over 42,000 On Waiting List

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Prime Minister dedicates WDFC, new rail lines, enhances connectivity.

Public registration for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “NaMo for Viksit Bharat” programme in Vadodara closed within an hour of the event being listed for free on BookMyShow, with more than 42,000 people subsequently placed on the waiting list, officials said, according to PTI.

The event is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, September 8, at the Maharaja Sayajirao University (MSU) Pavilion Ground in Vadodara. The Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC) is using the private ticketing platform to manage registrations for the programme.

Although registrations have now closed, the large waiting list highlights the strong demand for entry to the prime minister’s public programme.

ALSO READ | Delhi Building Collapse: 19-Year-Old DU Student's Family Donates His Corneas

Digital Entry System For Modi’s Vadodara Event

The programme will use a fully digital entry system. People who successfully registered will receive an M-Ticket through their BookMyShow accounts containing a live QR code.

The QR code will be scanned at the venue before entry. Registration, verification, entry and seating arrangements will all be handled digitally, PTI reported.

The Vadodara event is not the first Modi programme to reach capacity quickly. His 2019 ‘Howdy, Modi!’ community event in Houston attracted more than 50,000 registered attendees and was declared sold out.

In July this year, his ‘Melbourne Meets Modi’ community event also reportedly sold out within hours, with between 35,000 and 40,000 people expected to attend.

PM Modi To Launch Projects Worth Over ₹35,000 Crore

During his Vadodara visit, Modi is scheduled to inaugurate, dedicate and lay foundation stones for development projects worth more than ₹35,000 crore.

The prime minister will dedicate three sections of the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor (WDFC) to the nation. Together, the stretches cover 326 route kilometres and have been constructed at a cost of more than ₹20,700 crore, according to ANI.

The three sections are New Sanand (North)-New Makarpura, New Umbergaon-New Saphale and New Saphale-New JNPT.

The connectivity with the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) is expected to accelerate the movement of export-import cargo, strengthen links between industrial hubs and ports, reduce logistics costs and ease pressure on Mumbai’s railway network.

ALSO READ | Manipuri Guitarist Lynched To Death For Objecting To Noise Outside Delhi Home; 7 Arrested

New Freight And Passenger Services

Modi will also flag off freight train services from New Sanand (North), New Makarpura, New Umbergaon and New JNPT in Mumbai.

A new passenger train service between Tanda Road and Vadodara’s Pratapnagar will also be flagged off during the programme.

The prime minister will further dedicate the new Jobat-Tanda Road railway line to the nation. The line has been developed under the Chhota Udepur-Dhar project and is aimed at connecting remote and tribal areas of Alirajpur with the wider railway network.