Delhi Building Collapse: 19-Year-Old DU Student's Family Donates His Corneas

Nineteen-year-old Arpit Jaj had just returned to Delhi after celebrating Raksha Bandhan with his family in Madhya Pradesh when his life was cut short. Within hours of reaching the national capital, the student was trapped beneath the debris of a five-storey building that collapsed in Delhi’s Satya Niketan area.

As the family mourns the loss of their only son, they have decided to donate his corneas in the hope that they may help someone else see the world he had barely begun to explore.

Arpit, a second-year B.Com student at Delhi University’s Atma Ram Sanatan Dharam College, reached Delhi at around 7 am on Sunday after spending Raksha Bandhan with his family at their home in Dewas.

By the afternoon, the five-storey structure housing the Hostel Daze PG accommodation where he lived had collapsed.

Family Rushed To Delhi After Losing Contact

After learning about the building collapse, Arpit’s family tried calling him several times. However, his phone was switched off. Unable to establish contact with him, his parents immediately left for Delhi.

Their worst fears were confirmed when Arpit was found trapped under the rubble and authorities confirmed that he had died.

His mother had reportedly asked him not to return to Delhi. After seeing her son’s body following the collapse, she was overcome with grief and was admitted to AIIMS.

Despite the devastating loss, the family chose to donate Arpit’s corneas.

Friends Remember Arpit As A Young Student

Arpit’s friends remembered him as a young student excited about returning to college. He had also planned to attend a concert with his friends.

The Satya Niketan building collapse killed seven people, while 12 others were rescued from the debris. The incident occurred while repair work was being carried out on the dilapidated building.

Police arrested the building owner, Hariram Gupta, from Bhiwadi near Gurugram on Monday. A case has been registered against Gupta and others, while a magisterial inquiry has also been ordered into the collapse.