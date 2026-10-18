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English NewsCitiesHyderabad: Engineering Student Dies, 14 Injured As Structure Collapses During College's Dandiya Event

Hyderabad: Engineering Student Dies, 14 Injured As Structure Collapses During College's Dandiya Event

The 14 other injured people were out of danger, while the chief minister ordered officials to identify those responsible and take strict action.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Updated at : 18 Oct 2026 07:53 AM (IST)

A woman engineering student died and 14 others were injured after a decorative arch fitted with lighting collapsed during a Dandiya event at an engineering college in Hyderabad on Saturday, police said.

The arch reportedly fell due to strong winds, leaving the student seriously injured. She was taken to a nearby private hospital but succumbed to her injuries while undergoing treatment, news agency PTI reported.

Police said 14 other people were injured in the incident, though none of them were in danger.

Telangana CM Orders Action Against Those Responsible

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy expressed grief over the student's death and conveyed his condolences to her family.

According to a government release, he directed officials to ensure that those injured received advanced medical treatment.

The chief minister also instructed officials to establish responsibility for the accident and take stringent action against those found responsible.

ALSO READ: Kolkata Stampede: Death Toll Rises To 19; 12 Detained As CM Orders SIT Probe — Top Updates

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 18 Oct 2026 07:53 AM (IST)
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Hyderabad News Revanth Reddy Hyderabad
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