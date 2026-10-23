Chandigarh: 17-Year-Old Shot Dead By Peer After Fight; Cops Suspect Revenge Over Assault Video

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom A teenager fatally shot Naitik over prior beating, video.

Naitik died; auto-rickshaw driver injured during the shooting.

Police arrested accused; school rivalry, firearm source investigated.

A dispute between two minors in Chandigarh turned fatal after a 17-year-old allegedly shot dead his peer, Naitik, in Sector 22. Police sources said the accused was angered after Naitik and his friend allegedly beat him up in Sector 34 and uploaded a video of the incident on Instagram.

The shooting took place late at night in front of the Sanatan Dharma Temple in Sector 22. An auto-rickshaw driver, Sikandar Paswan, was also injured in the firing, while Naitik's friend escaped unhurt. Chandigarh Police have arrested the 17-year-old accused.

How The Shooting Unfolded

Naitik was returning home to Sector 22 from Sector 34 in an auto-rickshaw with his friend when a youth on a motorcycle allegedly began following them. As they approached their destination, Naitik sensed danger and asked the driver to speed up.

The accused allegedly fired three shots at the auto-rickshaw. One bullet pierced Paswan's shoulder before exiting through the vehicle's front windscreen, while another struck Naitik in the chest.

Naitik sustained serious injuries and was rushed to hospital, where he died during treatment. Paswan is undergoing treatment at Government Multi-Speciality Hospital (GMSH-16).

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Alleged Assault And Viral Video Behind The Attack

According to police sources, Naitik and his friend had encountered the accused in Sector 34 about an hour before the shooting. The two allegedly assaulted him and uploaded a video of the incident on Instagram.

Angered by the alleged beating and the video circulating on social media, the accused is said to have called his friends before pursuing Naitik. About an hour later, the shooting took place outside the temple in Sector 22.

Dispute Reportedly Dates Back To School

Police sources said Naitik was a Class 11 student at SD School in Sector 32 and had previously studied at St Joseph School. The alleged rivalry between the two minors reportedly began during their school years, with repeated arguments and verbal abuse.

Investigators have also learnt that the two allegedly recorded videos of each other and circulated them on social media. As the dispute continued to escalate, Naitik's family reportedly changed his school.

A dispute involving a female classmate has also emerged as a possible factor. However, police are investigating these aspects to establish the exact motive behind the killing.

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Dashcam Footage Helps Police Trace Accused

Chandigarh Police launched an investigation after the shooting, examining clues from the scene, dashcam footage from the surrounding area and eyewitness accounts. The Operation Cell subsequently took the 17-year-old accused into custody.

Police have allegedly recovered a .32-bore pistol from him. A case has been registered under relevant provisions relating to murder and the Arms Act, and further investigation is underway.

Investigators are also trying to establish how the minor obtained the firearm and whether anyone accompanied him during the incident.

Naitik's body has been kept in the hospital mortuary. The case has raised concerns over escalating disputes among minors, the circulation of conflict-related videos on social media and access to firearms. Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances leading to the killing.