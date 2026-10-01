UPI Crosses 24 Billion Transactions In September Despite 1.8% Monthly Dip

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom UPI transactions dipped slightly in September from August.

However, transactions consistently grew over 20% year-on-year.

Tiered Merchant Discount Rate for UPI starts October 15.

Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transaction volume remained above the 24-billion mark in September despite a 1.8% month-on-month decline, according to data released by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI).

UPI recorded 24.07 billion transactions in September, compared with 24.51 billion in August. Despite the monthly decline, transaction volume grew 23% year-on-year, underscoring the continued expansion of digital payments in India.

The total value of UPI transactions stood at ₹29.37 lakh crore in September, down from ₹29.82 lakh crore in August. However, transaction value increased 18% year-on-year, NPCI data showed.

NPCI said UPI processed an average of 802 million transactions per day in September, while the average daily transaction value stood at around ₹97,913 crore.

UPI Recorded 24.51 Billion Transactions In August

UPI had recorded 24.51 billion transactions in August, marking a 22% year-on-year increase. The platform processed transactions worth ₹29.82 lakh crore during the month, up 20% from the year-ago period.

NPCI, which operates the UPI platform, shared the latest figures on X, describing UPI as enabling “easy, safe & instant money transfers”.

The latest data comes ahead of the proposed introduction of a Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) from October 15, amid concerns among traders over the impact of the charges on the digital payments ecosystem.

UPI MDR: What Are The Proposed Charges?

The revised UPI MDR framework proposes a tiered fee structure based on the type and value of transactions, while keeping everyday digital payments free.

Person-to-Person (P2P) transactions between individuals will continue to attract no fee (0%), irrespective of the transaction amount. Person-to-Merchant (P2M) transactions of up to ₹2,000 will also remain free.

Small merchants will be exempt from merchant fees if their collections remain below ₹1 lakh per month for three consecutive months.

For P2M transactions above ₹2,000, the standard MDR is proposed at 0.4%, subject to a maximum charge of ₹300. The cap would apply to transactions of ₹75,000 or more.

Certain sectors will have lower charges. Utilities, telecom, insurance, fuel, railways and education will attract a flat ₹5 fee for transactions above ₹2,000. Mutual fund and stock brokerage payments will carry an MDR of 0.02%, also capped at ₹300.

Traders Meet Sitharaman Over MDR

A delegation of senior trade representatives led by Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) Secretary General and Chandni Chowk MP Praveen Khandelwal met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday to raise concerns over the proposed 0.40% MDR on UPI transactions above ₹2,000, according to ANI.

Following the meeting, the All India Consumer Products Federation (AICPDF) and the All India Mobile Retailers Association (AIMRA) withdrew their earlier call for a “No UPI Day” protest on October 2.

Khandelwal said the decision followed what he described as constructive discussions with the Finance Minister and an assurance that traders’ concerns would be considered.

Around 20 senior trade leaders from various states attended the meeting, which was held at the Finance Minister’s office in Kartavya Bhawan, New Delhi.