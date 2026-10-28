Renault Duster Hybrid e-Tech 160 Review: Performance, Mileage, Price, And More

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Provides smooth EV-like city driving and strong performance.

For Renault, the Duster is a very important brand but the revival of the new generation model has met with a difficult start with sales falling thanks to lowering demand for petrol cars along with buyers now looking for Cng or hybrid cars. In the 4m plus suv segment, CNG has been gaining traction while diesel holds importance too as just petrol isn't enough.

Renault though had other ideas and the Duster hybrid is its most important weapon. While Renault revealed that the Duster hybrid will be a part of the range, originally it was only the turbo petrol lineup. Now though the Duster hybrid is here and Renault has priced it very well at Rs 16.9 lakh. So, can it give the Duster an edge? Let's find out.





Renault Duster Hybrid: Design And Interior Changes

Design wise the Duster hybrid gets an illuminated logo but it's only at unlock or lock while there are hybrid badges all over. Importantly the interior colour is now brown and changed for the hybrid which adds to the sense of space while the headrest is also smaller to add to the airiness for the rear seat passengers.

Despite hybrid packaging the rear seat space has not been affected and you don't sit knees up while boot space has only been reduced marginally. However, Renault has cut some features including crucially a 360 degree camera.





Renault Duster Hybrid: Engine, Power And Technology

Anyways let's talk about the technology here and the Duster hybrid has a 1.8l naturally aspirated four cylinder petrol engine and two electric motors which develops a combined 160 bhp and 208Nm while the gearbox is a multi mode gearbox with 4 petrol and 2 electric gears.





The complicated powertrain is expensive and Renault seems to have swallowed some of the cost for the price. The claimed efficiency is also 29kmpl and the range per full tank is 1400km.

Renault Duster Hybrid: Driving Experience And Performance

Our drive started in Chennai traffic and that's where the Duster hybrid impressed with a majority of the driving in electric mode unlike other strong hybrids. It is smooth and starts off in electric while most of the time maintaining that. Under acceleration the engine kicks in but it is seamless when it comes on.

Power delivery is ev like and even on the highway the engine has equal punch and it feels effortless to overtake or even do big speeds. NVH is impressive and the ride quality is superb with a sense of toughness from the suspension but the Duster hybrid rides more comfortably.

There is brake regeneration too with the B mode and that's useful while the brake regen is linear while not very strong but enough to not use the brakes in stop go traffic.





Renault Duster Hybrid: Real-World Mileage

While power delivery is ample, the mileage we saw was easily above 20kmpl at around 22-23 kmpl while you will get above 20kmpl for sure while at worst you could get 17, 18kmpl but again that's more than petrol SUVs or even diesel in some cases.

Renault Duster Hybrid: Verdict

In short the Duster hybrid has the smooth driving of an EV most of the time in the city and excellent fuel efficiency which is its main talking point. Add in the high ground clearance, refinement and the car makes even more sense now. Sure Renault has cut some features and the rear seat isn't great but for its efficiency and performance combination, there is nothing like the Duster hybrid right now.

What we like: performance, efficiency, value, ride quality

What we don't like: misses some features, rear camera quality